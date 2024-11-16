Fighting Five: Saints Host Bucs for Military Appreciation Night

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (12-5-0-0, 24 pts) complete a home-and-home weekend on Saturday when they host the Des Moines Buccaneers (5-10-0-0, 10 pts) for the Saints' annual Military Appreciation Night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Seconds

The Fighting Saints continued their dominance in the second period on Friday, scoring four more goals in the middle frame. The Saints have outscored opponents by 12 total goals in the second period so far this season.

In a pair of games against the Buccaneers, the Saints have scored nine goals in the middle period. The Saints have outscored Des Moines by seven in the second period in those two contests.

2. Saints Salute

Fresh off of being named to the Team USA World Jr. A Challenge roster, Lucas Van Vliet recorded a career-night on Friday in West Des Moines. Van Vliet set a career-high with four points on Friday, logging a pair of goals and a pair of assists.

The Saints' forward has seven goals this season and 12 total points. Van Vliet trails only Michael Barron in goals, who leads the team with eight tallies.

3. On Offense

Barron and Josh Giuliani each recorded three-point nights in Friday's 7-2 win over the Buccaneers. Barron scored twice to extend his team lead in goals to eight and assisted once, bringing his team-leading point total to 14 this season.

Giuliani saw his three-game goal-scoring streak end, but added a career-high three assists to extend his point-streak to four games. Giuliani has 11 points in 11 games played so far this season.

4. Special Forces

The Fighting Saints dominated special teams in Friday's win over the Bucs, going perfect on both sides of special teams. The Saints power-play scored for the second-straight game and converted on both of its chances with Matthew Desiderio and Barron scoring goals.

Dubuque's penalty kill bounced back after allowing three goals last Saturday to stop all three Des Moines chances on Friday night.

5. Buccaneer Blitz

After allowing just three goals in their previous two games, the Buccaneers allowed seven to the Fighting Saints on Friday night. The Bucs offense was led by Ben Kevan on Friday, scoring twice for Des Moines.

Kevan is now the team's leading scorer with six goals and 11 points after scoring just once in his previous four games entering the weekend.

Saturday's game at ImOn Arena begins at 7:05 p.m. CST and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

