Capitols Dominate U17s in Historic 12-1 Victory

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols delivered a performance for the ages Thursday night, setting franchise and league records with a 12-1 rout of the U.S. National Team Development Program U17s. The offensive explosion not only marked the most goals in Capitols history but also the highest-scoring game in the USHL this season.

Madison came out firing from the opening faceoff, with Ryker Lee setting the tone just 18 seconds in, assisted by Mason Moe and John Stout. The Capitols poured in three more goals in the first period, with contributions from Charlie Michaud, Brendan Tighe, and another from Lee, taking a commanding 4-0 lead into the intermission.

The second period was no different, as Madison's offense kept rolling. Finn Brink found the back of the net just over a minute in, and Lee completed his hat trick at 5:53, capping off a five-point night (4G, 1A). Lee's performance was the most points in a USHL game since May 2023.

The Capitols saved their most dominant stretch for the third period. A shorthanded goal from Sam Kappell, a power-play strike by Alex Lunski, and contributions from Mason Moe and Ian Scherzer added to the record-breaking night. Victor Plante scored the lone goal for the U17s at 6:10, but the Capitols' defense, anchored by stellar goaltending, ensured it was a mere consolation.

Records and Milestones:

- Most goals in a game in Capitols franchise history.

- Most goals in a USHL game this season.*

- Ryker Lee's five-point night (4G, 1A) was the highest single-game performance since May 2023.

The Capitols, now surging with confidence, will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for their next challenge on Saturday against the same USNTDP U17 squad.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

Visit the Capitols website: madcapshockey.com

Engage with the Capitols on X: @madcapshockey

Like the Capitols on Facebook: facebook.com/madcapshockey

Follow the Capitols on Instagram: @madcapshockey

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.