Storm Take Friday Opener

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks settled for one point Friday, falling in a 5-4 shootout against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena.

The Hawks recovered from two third period deficits and survived a Storm power play in overtime before the outcome was resolved in a tiebreaker. Artemi Nizameyev and Carmelo Crandell converted their shootout attempts, while Teddy Townsend took Waterloo's only successful try in the three-round affair.

All the scoring in the opening period had been on the power play. The Hawks notched the first goal at 9:57. Townsend spun and shot from the top of the left circle; the puck was redirected into the net by Nicholas Kosiba.

However, the Storm converted a couple of power plays in the closing minutes before intermission. Rhys Wallin scored on a deflection at 14:56. Then after a five-minute major penalty to Dylan Compton, Nolan Roed converted a rebound chance to push the Storm ahead 3:45 before intermission.

Tri-City scored the first even strength goal of the game 3:31 into the second. Artemi Nizameyev came up ice in transition and beat Calvin Vachon with a low shot to the glove side.

Townsend answered during the next Waterloo power play at 7:26. Jesse Orlowsky shoveled a puck up the slot in Townsend's direction; he batted it out of midair twice, and it found its way through traffic into the net.

Vachon made big saves in the latter part of the second, denying breakaway looks by Ashton Dahms and Crandell to keep the Hawks within a goal.

The third period began with Chase Jette in the penalty box, but he popped out to tie the score at 2:19. Reid Morich set him up, and Jette dodged a defender to flip in a backhander over Erick Roest's right shoulder.

Tri-City took their last lead of regulation at 9:12, with Crandell and Dahms combining to set up Ilya Morozov from the top of the right circle. Minutes later, the Storm went to a power play, but it was the Hawks who scored. After the initial faceoff, Brendan McMorrow hustled the puck up right wing, turning in the offensive zone before feeding Teddy Mallgrave. The big defenseman unloaded a chance that stayed under the crossbar for the equalizer.

After the Storm had scored on their first two power plays, Waterloo went the rest of the way without conceding another special teams goal, despite five additional Tri-City opportunities. That included nearly a minute of power play time during the extra frame.

The Hawks and Storm won't wait long for a rematch. The teams see each other again at Young Arena on Saturday at 6:05. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Mike Molstead Motors; the commemorative jerseys Waterloo will wear are slated to be auctioned after the game, benefitting the American Cancer Society. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Tri-City 2 1 1 0 - 5

Waterloo 1 1 2 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Kosiba 3 (Townsend, Nycz), 9:57 (PP). 2, Tri-City, Wallin 5 (McEwen, Woogk), 14:56 (PP). 3, Tri-City, Roed 6 (Crandell, Pilgrim), 16:15 (PP). Penalties-Bloomer Tc (bench minor-too many men), 3:26; McEwen Tc (tripping), 8:26; Deering Wat (roughing), 13:33; Compton Wat (major-cross checking), 15:35.

2nd Period-4, Tri-City, Nizameyev 9 3:31. 5, Waterloo, Townsend 5 (Orlowsky, Nycz), 7:26 (PP). Penalties-Whitfield Tc (roughing), 6:04; Morich Wat (high sticking), 8:01.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Jette 3 (Morich), 2:19. 7, Tri-City, Morozov 4 (Dahms, Crandell), 9:12. 8, Waterloo, Mallgrave 3 (McMorrow), 10:57 (SH). Penalties-Jette Wat (tripping), 0:00; Monteiro Wat (hooking), 10:46; Townsend Wat (slashing), 13:51; McEwen Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 19:03.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Deering Wat (cross checking), 0:00.

Shootout - Tri-City 2 (Nizameyev G, Dahms NG, Crandell G), Waterloo 1 (Townsend G, Jette NG, Hawkins NG).

Shots on Goal-Tri-City 10-14-9-4-1-38. Waterloo 12-11-6-0-0-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 2 / 8; Waterloo 2 / 4.

Goalies-Tri-City, Roest 6-5-0-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 5-3-1-1 (37 shots-33 saves).

A-2,529

