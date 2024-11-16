Stars Sweep Weekend in High-Scoring Finale

GENEVA, IL - After trailing by three goals in the second period, the Chicago Steel (6-11-2-0, 14 pts.) got to within a goal twice late in the game but couldn't overcome another big power play showing by the Lincoln Stars (13-5-0-0, 26 pts.), who went 4-for-5 on the man advantage, to come away with an 8-5 win and a series sweep at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night.

Ashton Schultz tallied his fifth goal of the season and Kolin Sisson scored his team-leading seventh goal for Chicago. Owen Tylec added his second score of the year while Ryder Betzold posted his first goal of the 2024-2025 campaign. Will Tomko recorded his fifth goal of the season on the power play in the third period.

Goaltender Jack Parsons made 40 saves in defeat.

Following their seven-goal outburst on Friday, the Stars came out firing in the rematch and found the crossbar early in the opening frame as Layne Loomis looked to build off his fourpoint night Friday. The Stars opened the scoring shortly after the near-goal when Gio Digiulian released a sneaky wrist shot from the right half wall that beat Parsons glove side.

Lincoln doubled down 1:25 later when a Steel defender was pick-pocketed in the defending zone, allowing Kade Kohanski to feed a pass into the wheelhouse of Aiden Janz at the backdoor for his first goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Looking to tilt the ice back to the friendly side, the Steel scored their first goal of the weekend in a wacky but effective way.

After carrying in at the right point, Schultz sent a wrist shot towards the goal that deflected off a skater and bounced to the crease. Stars skaters wacked at the puck to try and clear it, but it was Schultz who followed through on the rebound to punch home his fifth goal of the year and get Chicago within one.

The Stars went to the man advantage first in Saturday's game and struck on the power play, taking just one minute to get on the board after Digiulian sent a blistering shot over the left shoulder of Parsons to make it 3-1.

The second period was action-packed, opening with a breakaway look for Reid Conn 30 seconds in, but he wired a snap shot over the crossbar and collided with Stars goaltender Yan Shostack. Following a lengthy discussion, Chicago was handed a goaltender interference minor.

Lincoln's white-hot power play unit needed only 49 seconds to get on the board after another scramble around the goal crease saw the puck freed up for Digiulian for his second goal of the night to make it a 4-1 Stars lead.

Immediately after the power play goal, Owen Tylec got a breakaway look but was stopped by Shostack.

The one-on-none chances persisted as Dashel Oliver found an opening and went in alone, but was taken down by a Steel defender. Oliver was awarded a penalty shot which further continued the unique period. It was just the fourth penalty shot awarded in a game across the USHL this year and the second for Oliver.

Oliver's shot was initially stopped with the right pad of Parsons, but the rebound bounced off Parsons' glove and trickled between his legs and in. The officials came together to discuss and called it a goal on the ice, which stood after a video review to make it 5-2.

Without skipping a beat, Chicago got the goal back just 1:09 later, as Tylec received a feed from Alex Hage out of board battle below the icing line and fired past Shostack to again bring the Steel within two.

Nine minutes passed before another lamp-lighter, and it was for the home team to get within a goal for the first time since the opening period.

On yet another mad scramble around the goal crease, Betzold poked a loose puck past Shostack at the back door after several Steel players had an attempt. It was Betzold's first score of the season to make it a 5-4 game.

Chicago outshot the Stars 17-11 in the middle frame, the most shots put forth by the Steel in a single period this season.

The Stars had carryover time on the power play into the third period and scored 15 seconds into the final frame as Jack Pechar scored his sixth of the season.

The Steel continued to relentlessly pace Lincoln and got on the board on the power play to get back within one.

After Luke Goukler pounded a one timer from the right circle, the rebound bounced around the crease until Tomko got the final touch, slidingunder Shostack to make it 6-5.

The power play goal was the final tally for Chicago as the Stars pulled away with another goal from Oliver and one final power goal from Drew DellaSalla to round out the 8-5 score.

