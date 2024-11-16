Stampede Fall to Lancers in Overtime

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Omaha Lancers after forcing overtime. Anthony Bongo earned the Stampede's first goal of the night for the second time this weekend, and goaltender Aiden Wright made 20 saves.

The first period was an up-and-down one for the Herd, with them tallying the first goal of the night before allowing the Lancers to tie it up. The Stampede gave up an early breakaway opportunity to the Lancers, but goaltender Aiden Wright made a glove save to keep them off the board. On the breakaway, defenseman Gennadi Chaly was called for hooking, sending the Stampede to their first penalty kill of the night. The group saw a few short-handed opportunities before killing off the penalty. Shortly after the Herd killed the penalty, defenseman Anthony Bongo earned the Stampede's first goal for the second time this weekend. Bongo scored in the slot after receiving a pass from Hunter Anderson. The Lancers saw several good chances following the Herd's goal, but Stampede goaltender Aiden Wright stayed solid between the pipes. As expected, the two teams went at it towards the end of the period. After a scrum, the Stampede were on a two-minute power play. At the completion of the power play, the Lancers entered their offensive zone, and forward David Deputy took advantage to tie the game up. The goal sent the game into intermission all tied up.

The second period proved to be another physical one between these two teams. At 2:27, the two teams headed to 4-on-4 after the Lancers' Tanner Morgan was called for slashing and the Herd's Joe Belisle was called for roughing. After the game returned to 5-on-5, the Stampede saw a couple of great chances but were unable to find the back of the net. They headed to their second power play of the night at 6:30 when Omaha had too many men on the ice. The group's power play struggles continued, as they were unable to convert. The Stampede had two more power play opportunities before the end of the period but failed to take advantage. The Herd led the Lancers in shots-on-goal 12-5 in the second period.

The third period saw the addition of two goals. At 8:37 of the third, the Stampede's Sam Spehar was called for tripping. The Lancers took advantage on the power play to take a 2-1 lead. The Stampede quickly responded with a goal from defenseman Joe Belisle. Neither team was able to take the lead, and the game would head to overtime.

The Lancers dominated the extra time from the beginning by winning the faceoff. Both teams had opportunities to take the win, but it was the Omaha Lancers who got the game-winner 2:05 into the extra time. Goaltender Aiden Wright made 20 saves and now has a record of 5-3-1. His save percentage on the season is now .888.

The Stampede will travel to Muskegon, M.I., next weekend to take on the Lumberjacks on Friday and Saturday night. They will return to the PREMIER Center for a special 3:05 pm start on November 29th for their Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jersey Mike's. The Stampede will debut their alternate jersey during the Black Friday faceoff. On Saturday, November 30th, the Herd will host Charlie Brown Christmas presented by the Salvation Army. The Herd will wear special Christmas jerseys that will be available during auction. Tickets to those games can be purchased by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.