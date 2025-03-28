Stampede Fall Short In Key Matchup Against Black Hawks

March 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, I.A. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell short of clinching a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 loss to the Waterloo Black Hawks. After falling behind early, JJ Monteiro quickly responded, while Alex Rybakov scored to give the Stampede the lead. Waylon Esche delivered another solid performance between the pipes with 27 saves.

The game was fast paced from the drop of the puck, but the scoresheet remained empty until 10:32, when Dylan Compton put the Black Hawks on the board after being left alone. The Stampede responded quickly, scoring two and a half minutes later. JJ Monteiro netted the goal after tucking in a rebound from a Bryce Ingles shot that left the net wide open. Austin Baker earned his 20th assist of the season on the play. At 14:26, the Herd drew their first penalty of the night on a tripping call against Easton Hewson but failed to convert on the advantage. At 19:50, Waterloo had a prime opportunity on a 2-on-1 break but fanned on the shot. The Stampede took advantage, rushing the puck into the zone for one last push. Joe McGraw took the initial shot, and defenseman Alex Rybakov cleaned it up with a snipe from below the goal line. His goal at 19:58 gave the Stampede a 2-1 advantage at the end of the first period after outshooting Waterloo 11-7.

The Black Hawks outskated the Stampede to start the second period. At 1:40, Gennadi Chaly and a Waterloo player were sent to the box for slashing, creating a 4-on-4 situation. A minute after those penalties expired, Sioux Falls drew their second power play of the night after Anthony Bongo took a jab after the whistle. The Stampede struggled on the power play, allowing Waterloo multiple opportunities. Esche made several key saves, but at 6:20, a fatigued Anthony Bongo was beaten to the puck, and Bradley Walker slipped the puck through Esche's five-hole for a shorthanded tally, tying the game. At 8:35, the Herd drew another penalty after JJ Monteiro was kneed at center ice. The play was reviewed for a major penalty but remained a minor. Once again, Sioux Falls failed to capitalize on the power play. Shortly after, the Stampede went on their first penalty kill of the night after Ritter Coombs was called for high-sticking. Midway through the penalty kill, Waterloo took the lead after a poor Stampede line change left the Black Hawks with a 2-on-1, leaving Esche vulnerable. Before the end of the period, Sioux Falls took another penalty but successfully killed it off. Waterloo dominated the period, outshooting Sioux Falls 14-4.

The game slowed down in the third period. At 9:50, Chase Jette was called for boarding, and Bryce Ingles joined him in the box after defending his teammate. With seven minutes remaining, tensions rose as both teams created several opportunities, but none found the back of the net. At 17:33, the Stampede pulled Waylon Esche for the extra attacker. Just six seconds later, Waterloo secured their first empty-net goal. Esche remained out of the net, and Waterloo added another empty netter after Austin Baker was hauled down. These two empty-net goals sealed the 5-2 defeat for the Herd.

Goaltender Waylon Esche made several crucial saves to keep the Stampede in the game. With 27 saves on the night, his save percentage remains at .887, and he holds a record of 8-3-0-1.

Next weekend, the Stampede travel to Green Bay for their final interconference matchup of the regular season. They will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on April 12 for Kids Takeover Night, presented by High Point Networks. Tickets for the family-friendly event are available by calling the Stampede office at (605) 275-4625.

