WEEK 27 Preview

March 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers will begin their three-game week Thursday Night against the Sioux Falls Stampede at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers will then face-off in another home ice battle Friday Night against the Tri-City Storm. Finally, the Lancers will conclude the week on the road against the very same Tri-City club Saturday.

Stampede To Conclude The Season Series With Lancers Thursday Night The Lancers have historically had a decisive control over the Sioux Falls Stampede in the all- time regular season series. Another positive statistical trend for the Lancers in this series, is limiting the number of hat-tricks scored against them courtesy of the Stampede. Sioux Falls has registered just one hat-trick against the Lancers in the tier one era-coming by way of forward Matthew Ford in January of 2004. The Lancers meanwhile have registered 6 hat-tricks in the regular season all-time series against the 'Herd. However, the last one did not occur since January of 2012 when forward Max Vallis put out a monster performance in Sioux Falls in a 8-5 Lancers win.

A Storm Is Brewing On Friday And Saturday The Lancers will conclude their season series with the Tri-City Storm this weekend in a home- and-home battle starting Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers still hold a 88-82-5-6 record in the regular season against Tri-City since the dawn of the tier one era. In the regular season series with the Storm dating back to the fall of '02, the Lancers are 55-32-3-4 when outshooting Tri- City. The Lancers are also 34-53-3-2 in the tier one era against the Storm when failing to register a power-play goal. The Lancers have accounted for 129 power-play tallies against the Storm since the fall of '02 while Tri-City has registered 133 of them respectively against Omaha.

Broadcast Information Thursday and Friday Night's matchups will commence at 7:05 PM CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Saturday Night's game in Kearney, Nebraska will drop puck at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch all the games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

