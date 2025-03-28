Hawks Win Seesaw Game

March 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Chase Jette scored a game-winning goal for the second time in four days, and the Waterloo Black Hawks eventually pulled away from the Sioux Falls Stampede 5-2 at Young Arena Friday.

It was the Hawks' fifth consecutive victory, their longest such streak since January-February, 2024. However, it is the first win on home ice during the successful run. Friday was Waterloo's homecoming after winning four road games in an eight-day span.

The Hawks scored first Friday, but the Stampede took a 2-1 lead to intermission. Dylan Compton bagged the opening goal at 10:32. The defenseman jumped into a two-on-one rush and finished a feed across the slot from Kaeden Hawkins.

The lead lasted about two-and-a-half minutes until JJ Monteiro collected an errant shot near the side of the net and stuffed a chance inside the post at 13:05. Then with two seconds left before intermission, Alex Rybakov found a puck trickling across the top of the crease and spun it between the pipes just before the period ran out.

Special teams propelled Waterloo back ahead during the second period. At 6:20, Bradley Walker out-raced a defenseman to a loose puck and put in a low, unassisted, shorthanded goal past Waylon Esche.

Then the Hawks capitalized on their first power play of the night at 17:16. Hawkins and Jette successfully executed a back-and-forth passing sequence during an odd-man look, with Jette finishing the rush into an open side.

That goal stood up as his third game-winner of the season and second of the week. On Tuesday, Jette scored in overtime against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Waterloo pulled away with two empty net goals late in the third period, separated by 67 seconds. Sam Huck recorded the first at 17:39 and Reid Morch followed up with the Hawks' next chance. Both came from nearly the same spot on the ice: along the boards left of the home net and more than 130 feet from the vacant crease.

Before those late scores, Calvin Vachon made Waterloo's lead stand up during a busy third period. He stopped 15 shots in the final 20 minutes and ended the night with 28 saves.

The Black Hawks play the first of four consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents on Saturday when the National Team Development Program Under 18s visit Young Arena at 6:05 p.m. The Black Hawks will celebrate all things UNI during the game. UNI Panther Pride Night is presented by Fox Ridge Golf Course. Discounted tickets are available for all UNI students, staff, and alumni. To order seats, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Sioux Falls 2 0 0 - 2

Waterloo 1 2 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Compton 4 (Hawkins, Morich), 10:32. 2, Sioux Falls, Monteiro 11 (Ingles, Baker), 13:05. 3, Sioux Falls, Rybakov 6 (McGraw), 19:58. Penalties-Hewson Wat (tripping), 14:26.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Walker 7 6:20 (SH). 5, Waterloo, Jette 14 (Hawkins, Townsend), 17:16 (PP). Penalties-Chaly Sf (slashing), 1:40; Ramos Wat (slashing), 1:40; Compton Wat (roughing), 4:36; Mason Wat (kneeing), 8:35; Coombs Sf (high sticking), 15:49; Rybakov Sf (high sticking), 17:37.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Huck 15 17:39 (EN). 7, Waterloo, Morich 15 (Mallgrave, Walker), 18:46 (EN). Penalties-Ingles Sf (cross checking), 9:50; Jette Wat (boarding), 9:50.

Shots on Goal-Sioux Falls 11-4-15-30. Waterloo 7-14-8-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux Falls 0 / 3; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Sioux Falls, Esche 8-3-0-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 16-9-3-2 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-2,861

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.