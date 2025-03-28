Herd Defeat Lancers as Key Players Return to the Lineup

March 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede started their weekend with a 3-2 win over the Omaha Lancers as key players Ethan Wyttenbach and Javon Moore returned to the lineup. Sioux Falls took an early lead with goals from Ritter Coombs and Javon Moore, but it was Joe McGraw who netted the game-winner. Waylon Esche made key saves late in the game to earn his eighth win.

The Sioux Falls Stampede continued their streak of strong starts by netting their first goal just 1:45 into the game. Ritter Coombs earned his tenth of the season with a tip-in of Alex Rybakov's shot. Just eight seconds later, Javon Moore scored in his return to the lineup after missing last weekend due to injury. Moore's goal came after he stole the puck in the offensive zone and fired a wrister from the low slot. The Lancers got on the board at 9:35 when David Hruby was left alone in the slot. Omaha tied it up five minutes later with a quick wrister from Brady Arneson that snuck past goaltender Waylon Esche. Thirty seconds after the goal, Alexei Vlasov headed to the box for slashing, but the penalty kill successfully shut down the Lancers. Before the end of the period, the Stampede had a power play opportunity but did not convert. Sioux Falls outshot Omaha 14-6 in the first period.

The game slowed down in the second period, with only one goal and two penalties. Joe McGraw scored by tucking the puck around the Omaha goaltender after getting it on the rebound of an Alexei Vlasov shot. Just 25 seconds later, the Stampede drew their second penalty of the night but again did not convert. To wrap up the period, Ethan Wyttenbach was called for interference in his first game back in the lineup. The third-best penalty kill in the league continued to shut down the Lancers. The Stampede again outshot the Lancers, this time 11-6.

The energy from the second period carried into the third. At 4:52, Filip Nordberg was called for hooking as he attempted to clear the puck from the zone. The Stampede penalty kill remained strong and earned their third kill of the night. At 11:52, JJ Monteiro appeared to take a high stick, but no penalty was called. After reviewing the play, the referee crew determined that it was Erik Kald's stick, confirming there was no infraction. At 18:33, Omaha goaltender Aiden McKenna headed to the bench. Several failed empty-net attempts by the Stampede kept Omaha in the game. The Lancers had several chances late, but Waylon Esche stayed solid between the pipes. A last-second save by the netminder secured the Stampede's fourth consecutive win, placing them just one point behind the Lincoln Stars.

The Stampede outshot the Omaha Lancers 30-18.

With 16 saves tonight, Waylon Esche now holds a .887 save percentage and a record of 8-2-0-1.

The Stampede now travel to Waterloo for a key faceoff with the Black Hawks. With a record of 0-2-0-1 against the Hawks, the Herd will look to earn their first win of the season. If Sioux Falls can get it done tomorrow night, they will claim the top spot in the Western Conference and secure a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

