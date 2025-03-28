Win Streak Stops At 6. Jacks Fall 6-2 Against Madison

March 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Heading into Friday night's matchup, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (34-14-4-4, 76 pts.) were riding a 6-game win streak, while across the ice, the Madison Capitols (37-15-3-1, 78 pts) entered winners of 5 straight. A string effort by the Capitols put an end to the Jacks' streak with a 6-2 final from Trinity Health Arena.

The Jacks opened the scoring with a goal from Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) just 4:13 into the night. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) chased the puck to the far side corner and caused a turnover thanks to a hit on a Madison defenseman. Now with possession, Klee moved behind the net and popped out to the low slot in the near side circle. As he moved towards the dot, Klee sent a pass to the back post, where Galanek redirected the puck into the back of the net. With the goal, Galanek extended his point streak to 6 games with 10 points in that span.

Just moments later, Madison struck to tie the game 1-1. Mason Moe led a rush into the Jacks's zone on the far side of the ice. As he entered the offensive zone, he slowed down, allowing Colten Jamison, a defenseman, to join the rush and sneak behind the defense. Jamison received a pass from Moe and slid a shot past the outstretched pad in the crease to the near-side corner for his 10th goal of the season.

Madison scored three straight goals in the middle portion of the second period to take a 4-1 lead. The first goal came at the 6:52 mark while on a power play. Charlie Michaud fired a shot from the middle of the blue line that bounced off the back wall and straight to the stick of Diego Johnson on the far side of the slot for an easy backdoor tap-in.

The second goal came just under two minutes later for the USHL rookie scoring leader, Ryker Lee. After receiving a drop pass on his way into the offensive zone, Lee pulled up at the top of the near side circle and pulled a toe drag into a shot for his 62nd point of the season.

Gavin Uhlenkamp took a penalty later in the period, and as he left the box, he received a pass on the near side of the ice from Aidan Long. Uhlenkamp walked towards the top of the circle and fired a shot under the blocker on the far side of the ice to make it 4-1 with 9 minutes to play in the period.

Looking to keep the game close heading into the third period, the Jacks were able to generate momentum and find the back of the net with just 54 seconds before the intermission. Klee won a faceoff at center ice back to Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN). After winning the faceoff, Klee walked to the far side wall and received a pass from Veilleux as he entered the offensive zone. At the same time, Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) entered the zone on the near side and received a pass from Klee across the slot. Sending the shot back to the far side, Ryabkin brought the score back to within a 2 goal deficit with his 16th goal of the season.

Madison clinched the win with a two-goal third period, including a rebound tap-in from Sam Kappell on the near-side post just 40 seconds into the frame and an empty netter from Moe with 4 minutes left to play.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY (18-6-2-3) started the game and made 9 saves on 12 shots in just under 29 minutes of work to earn the loss on his record. Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) entered in relief and made 10 saves on 12 shots through the second half of the game. Ajay White (14-6-2-0) earned the win with 25 saves on 27 shots against.

Tomorrow night brings game 2/3 on the weekend between the Jacks and Capitols. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm EST at Trinity Health Arena. Get tickets and more information at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.