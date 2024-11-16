Peck Backstops Jacks to Third Straight Sweep. Jacks Hold on for 2-1 Win

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - Entering week 9 of the regular season the Muskegon Lumberjacks (11-3-2-1, 25 pts.) have earned the title as the #1 defense in the USHL. Last night that rang true with a 3-2 shootout win, and tonight it was reinforced with a strong performance from Stephen Peck (New York, NY) leading to a 2-1 win over the Sioux City Musketeers (8-7-0-2, 18 pts.).

It only took the Jacks :22 seconds to open the scoring on Saturday night. Nearly 35 minutes faster than Friday. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) won a faceoff in the offensive zone allowing the puck to find Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) on the near side of the blue line. Radivojevic slid a pass to the middle of the slot for Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) who then slid it back to the near side for Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK<>. Despite the initial shot from Van Blaricom being stopped in the crease the rebound trickled behind the netminder who whacked the puck across the goal line amid the scrum. Following a review from the officials, the goal was confirmed, and Van Blaricom had his third goal of the season.

Later in the first period the Jacks struck again to gain a 2-0 leading heading into the first intermission. Another offensive zone faceoff led to Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) carrying the puck down the nearside boards and towards the net. As he got to the top of the crease the puck went off a few skates and popped into the middle of the slot where Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) found it and ripped a shot to the back of the net.

Sioux City struck in the second period to cut the deficit in half in the second period. At the 11:38 mark Jake Delaney got a pass at the blue line from his partner Liam Hupka on the far side of the ice. Delaney fired a shot through a pair of screens at the top of the crease and past Peck to help start a comeback effort for the Muskies.

Unfortunately for Sioux City they weren't able to complete the comeback like on Friday and the Lumberjacks picked up their 7th straight win 2-1. Peck (5-1-1-1) earned the win with 20 saves on 21 shots while Samuel Urban (7-5-0-0) played well, but earned the loss with 19 saves on 21 shots.

Next up for the Jacks is a home series next weekend against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm on Friday and 6 pm on Saturday at Trinity Health Arena. Game and broadcast information can be found at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.