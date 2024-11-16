Storm Seize Control Late

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Tri-City Storm scored three third period goals to swing past the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-3 at Young Arena Saturday.

The result was a follow-up to Friday's 5-4 Storm shootout victory to open the weekend. The Hawks had claimed a point from the opener, but Saturday was the first time this season that Waterloo has lost in regulation on Commercial Street.

In the rematch, Tri-City took a 2-1 lead to the first intermission for the second consecutive night. The visitors went ahead at 5:43 when Ashton Dahms capped an odd man rush by lifting the puck over Daniel Moor's left pad.

Matthew Lansing tied the game just over two minutes later, rifling a shot from the slot past Adam Dybal at the stick side.

However the Storm reassumed the lead on Nolan Roed's partial breakaway at 16:32. Roed squeezed the puck between Moor's left skate and the post, and it crossed the goal line before it could be fished out by a defensive stick.

The Black Hawks did all the scoring in the second with two goals less than a minute apart. At 10:39, Grady Deering dashed to the net through the left circle. He pushed the puck to the crease and it pinballed across the goal line. On the next shift Deering and Teddy Townsend advance the puck to the offensive zone, before Townsend clicked with Brendan McMorrow in the slot. Waterloo's leading goal-scored pulled the puck to his forehand and caught Dybal leaning the wrong direction, scoring into an open side.

At 3:31 of the third, Jack Hamilton tied the contest, scoring from the high slot when Roed's initial attempt caromed his way.

Tri-City produced the lone power play goal of the night to retake the lead at 7:53. Carson Pilgrim was near the left circle hashmark and deflected Carmelo Crandell's pass up under the crossbar.

Ilya Morozov added an empty-net goal with 44.3 seconds to go, ending further Black Hawks comeback aspirations.

The Hawks' homestand continues next weekend with Friday and Saturday games against the Lincoln Stars. Both contests will be part of Waterloo's annual UAW Weekend with discounted tickets for UAW Local 838 members. Seats for all Black Hawks home games are available through the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office and online at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Tri-City 2 0 3 - 5

Waterloo 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Tri-City, Dahms 3 (Crandell), 5:43. 2, Waterloo, Lansing 4 (Hawkins), 7:45. 3, Tri-City, Roed 7 (Nizameyev, Whitfield), 16:32. Penalties-Hamilton Tc (tripping), 10:18; Springer Tc (bench minor-delay of game), 16:34; Hawkins Wat (too many men), 17:53.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Deering 4 (Compton, Nycz), 10:39. 5, Waterloo, McMorrow 9 (Townsend, Deering), 11:28. Penalties-Drury Tc (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 14:18; Brady Wat (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 14:18; Townsend Wat (tripping), 17:50.

3rd Period-6, Tri-City, Hamilton 1 (Roed, Wallin), 3:31. 7, Tri-City, Pilgrim 2 (Crandell, Laylin), 7:53 (PP). 8, Tri-City, Morozov 5 19:16. Penalties-Phelan Wat (hooking), 7:26; Townsend Wat (hooking), 13:23.

Shots on Goal-Tri-City 6-8-7-21. Waterloo 11-7-4-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 1 / 4; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Tri-City, Dybal 2-2-2-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Waterloo, Moor 3-1-1-1 (21 shots-16 saves).

A-2,633

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.