Jennersjö Lifts Saints Past Bucs in Overtime

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (13-5-0-0, 26 pts) scored in the final minute of overtime to down the Des Moines Buccaneers (5-10-1-0, 11 pts) 4-3 and sweep a weekend-series on Saturday night.

Late in overtime, Cole Spicer won an offensive-zone faceoff for the Fighting Saints that found Torkel Jennersjö at the top of the circle. Jennersjö carried the puck to the slot and ripped his second goal of the game to win the game for the Fighting Saints with 19.7 seconds left in overtime.

Earlier in the game, Jennersjö scored his fifth of the season to erase the second one-goal deficit of the game for the Fighting Saints. At 1:55 of the second, Jennersjö capitalized on a back-door feed by Matthew Desiderio to tie the game at two after the Saints trailed into the middle frame.

The teams traded goals through the first four goals of the contest, with Des Moines scoring first at 7:02 of the first. Teddy Merrill deflected a point-shot by Kristian Kostadinski at 11:04 for his third of the year to tie the game at one, but the Bucs answered just 54 seconds later to take the 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

After Jennersjö tied the game at one in the second period, the Saints opened the third with a lot of pressure. Gavin Corforth deposited his seventh goal of the season from Colin Frank and Sean Barnhill to give the Saints their first lead at 2:26 of the third.

With the goaltender pulled, the Buccaneers kept a puck in at the blue line and fed Andrew Clarke for his second goal of the game with just 1:41 left in the third period. The late goal forced an overtime-period in which Liam Beerman made three of his 18 saves in the game, including a point-blank chance from Des Moines' Theo Kiss.

Beerman logged his fifth win in his sixth appearance of the season for the Fighting Saints as Dubuque swept the Buccaneers in the home-and-home weekend. The Saints are back in play for two more Cowbell Cup games next weekend when they visit Cedar Rapids on Friday and host the Bucs again on Saturday.

