Stampede Stun Lancers

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Ralston, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede take down the Omaha Lancers to earn their tenth win of the season. Defenseman Anthony Bongo earned his first United States Hockey League, USHL, goal while three other Stampede players added to his tally. Goaltender Aiden Wright earned his fifth win of the season with a stellar performance between the pipes.

The first period saw the Stampede off to their routine start. At 5:25, Herd defenseman Alex Rybakov was called for hooking. Six seconds into the advantage, the Lancers' Hunter Ramos gave his team a one-goal lead. The Lancers saw more quality chances, but Stampede goaltender Aiden Wright went to work between the pipes. Before the end of the period, the Stampede drew their first penalty of the night. They put together a quality power play, but the bounces did not go their way. After the period, the Herd had a one-goal deficit to overcome.

The Stampede quickly recovered from their deficit with a three-goal second period. Stampede defenseman, Anthony Bongo, earned his first career USHL goal. He earned the goal on a rebound shot from fellow defenseman Alex Rybakov. Bongo snuck the goal on the right side of Omaha Lancer goaltender Kam Hendrickson. The next Stampede goal came on their second power play of the period. Stampede points leader, Ethan Wyttenbach, earned his sixth goal of the season to give his team their first lead of the night. The goal came off the rebound after Stampede forward Alexei Vlasov gloved down the puck and shot it toward the Omaha net. The Lancers' goaltender made a pad save but was moved out of position. Wyttenbach took advantage by shooting at a wide-open net. Before the end of the period, the Stampede added another goal to their lead. Anthony Bongo took a shot from the point and the puck was tipped in by forward John McNelis. The goal was McNelis' tenth goal of the season and sent the Stampede to the locker room with a 3-1 lead. The Stampede dominated the Lancers in shot-on-goal in the second earning 20 while Omaha earned seven.

The energy at Liberty First Credit Union Arena heated up in the third period. At 6:05, a total of 18 penalty minutes were handed out. After the penalties went to review, the Lancers' Jayden Veney was given a match penalty for kicking. The Stampede went on a 5-minute power play. They earned their second power-play goal of the night only 25 seconds into the major. Jake Merens earned his second goal of the season thanks to a clean pass from forward Austin Baker. John McNelis earned his second point with a secondary assist on the goal. After taunting the Omaha penalty box, Anthony Bongo sat for two minutes. Before the final buzzer, the Herd killed off a holding penalty called on Filip Nordberg. The kill earned the Stampede their tenth win of the season.

The Stampede now have a record of 10-5-0-0 after outshooting the Lancers 41-22.

Goaltender Aiden Wright made 21 saves and earned a .955 save percentage. He moves to 5-3-0-0 on the season. His save percentage is now .891 and his goal-against average is 2.80 for the season.

The Stampede and Lancers will return to action tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for Military Appreciation Night. Tickets for the game are still available. All veterans and active-duty military can get free tickets by stopping by the Stampede office, located at 1111 N. Lake Ave, and showing their military ID. The office will be open from 11 am to 3 pm tomorrow. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a camo Stampede hat thanks to Royal River Casino and Hotel.

Additionally, the Stampede will wear special military jerseys to be raffled off throughout the game. Proceeds benefit Veterans Community Project and Warriors Never Give Up. Check sfstampede.com for a full rundown of tomorrow's festivities.

