Kohanski Scores Twice, Stars Earn Commanding Win vs. Steel

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars scored three times in two periods to earn their third shutout of the season with a 7-0 win over the Chicago Steel on Friday night at the Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Kade Kohanski scored twice and Lincoln (12-5-0-0) lit the lamp three times on the power play to score five-or-more goals in a game for the first time since doing so in three of the first four games of the season.

Layne Loomer led all Stars with four points (1+3) while Kohanski, Jack Pechar (0+3), Etienne Lessard (0+2) and Matt Maltais (1+1) also recorded multi-point nights.

Kohanski put Lincoln on the board first with his first goal of the night 10 seconds after the expiration of his own penalty. Kohanski glided in on the left wing and slipped the puck through the five-hole of goaltender Louka Cloutier to mark the ninth time that the Stars have scored first this season.

Lincoln entered the second period on a carryover power play and only needed 34 seconds to double up its lead as Layne Loomer redirected a one-timer from Etienne Lessard at the point. Loomer's fifth goal was also his third power-play goal, moving him into a tie with Caeden Herrington for the team lead.

Loomer picked up an assist not long after when he cut to the net from the right wing on a mini breakaway and tried to switch from the backhand to forehand but had his stick lifted on a back check. Daniel Shlaine found the loose puck near side and backhanded it into the net to make it 3-0 less than two-and-a-half minutes into the second stanza.

Thirteen minutes later another backhander put the Stars up 4-0 when Alex Pelletier netted his sixth goal of the campaign. Dashel Oliver's initially shot was stopped but

Pelletier cleaned it up with a backhander five-hole at the 15:23 mark.

Lincoln earned a five-minute power-play a minute into the third period on a spearing penalty. Matt Maltais whacked home a rebound far-post on a chaotic net-front scramble 44 seconds into the power play. Gio DiGiulian sniped a shot top-right corner

Loomer whacked home rebound off a shot from Etienne Lessard at the 6:19 mark of the third for the Stars' seventh and final goal of the night.

The Stars conclude the trip to Geneva Saturday night at 7:05. Lincoln's next home game is Nov. 27 when it faces the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box the night before Thanksgiving. Purchase a Blackout Wednesday package to get four tickets and two drink vouchers for $75 plus tax.

