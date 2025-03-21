Herd Bounce Back from Tough Loss to Defeat Western Conference Leader

March 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln, N.E. - After a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls Stampede bounced back to defeat the league-leading Lincoln Stars at The Ice Box. Affiliate forward Brent Solomon netted his first United States Hockey League (USHL) goal to get the Stampede going, while Gennadi Chaly and Reid Varkonyi added key goals. Goaltender Waylon Esche earned his sixth win in his ninth start of the season.

The Lincoln Stars came out strong against the Herd, recording the first five shots on goal. However, it was the Stampede who struck first in this fast-paced game at 5:32. Stampede affiliate player Brent Solomon scored off a backhanded pass from Noah Urness. The wrister marked the first USHL goal for the University of Wisconsin commit. The energy ramped up at 11:28 when Herd forward Adyn Merrick dropped the gloves with the Stars' Darian Anderson. Both players received five-minute majors and 10-minute misconducts. The game settled down until 18:19 when Bryce Ingles was sent to the box for charging after delivering a solid hit behind the Lincoln net. The Stampede held off the Stars on their late power-play push, taking a one-goal lead into the locker room.

The second period started more slowly, with no scoring until 6:14, when the Herd went on their first power play of the night after former Stampede forward Hunter Anderson high-sticked Reid Varkonyi. Sioux Falls was unable to convert on the power play but drew another penalty a few minutes later. A nasty elbow to the head of JJ Monteiro sent Lefty Markonidis to the box for just two minutes on an interference call. The power play lasted only 25 seconds before Logan Renkowski was called for interference. The penalty was reviewed for a potential major penalty for head contact, but officials determined that Renkowski had only caught the arm of the Stars player. Neither team converted on the power plays, but shortly after Renkowski's penalty expired, the Lincoln Stars netted their first goal. Sioux Falls responded quickly when Gennadi Chaly scored his twelfth goal of the season right off a faceoff win by Reid Varkonyi. The goal maintained the Herd's one-goal advantage heading into the final frame.

The Stampede added an insurance goal early in the third period when Reid Varkonyi tipped in a shot from Noah Urness. Filip Nordberg also earned an assist on the play. Lincoln attempted a late push, but both the defensive corps and goaltender Waylon Esche remained steady. With 2:20 remaining in regulation, the Stars pulled their goalie, Yan Shostak, for the extra attacker. The Stampede held off the Stars until JJ Monteiro put his team in a tough position with a penalty. After his helmet was removed by a Stars player, Monteiro played the puck and was called for illegal equipment. Sioux Falls won the defensive-zone faceoff, and captain Bryce Ingles fired a shot from behind his own goal line to seal the Stampede's victory. Goaltender Waylon Esche set him up with a backhanded pass, putting him in perfect position. Although the Stars scored a power-play goal with just 19 seconds remaining, the Stampede secured a 4-2 win.

Sioux Falls outshot Lincoln 32-29 in the first game of the series.

Goaltender Waylon Esche earned his sixth win of the season with a 27-save performance. He now has a 3.22 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage.

