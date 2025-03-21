WEEK 26 Preview

March 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Lancers will take on the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers will play the Buccaneers on home ice for the final time this season. This contest is Down Syndrome Acceptance Night with a special jersey auction sponsored by the Down Syndrome Assocation for Families.

Buccaneers Invade Omaha For The Final Time This Season Former Lancers player Ryan Kroll and the Des Moines Buccaneers will take on former Buccaneer Davis Borozinskis and the Omaha Lancers. Kroll leads all Buccaneer skaters in total penalty minutes this season with 90 of them so far this season. Meanwhile Borozinskis leads all Lancers skaters in total points with 32 of them so far this season. The other former Buccaneer and forward Chris Battaini currently has 9 points through 34 games played this season. Battaini registered 5 points through 32 games played during his time in Des Moines. Des Moines and Omaha are two of the three teams in the Western Conference currently on the longest active drought in not making the Clark Cup Finals (the other being the Lincoln Stars who currently have the longest active skid).

Broadcast Information The Friday Night game will commence at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

