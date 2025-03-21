NTDP Storms Back to Top Steel in Overtime

PLYMOUTH, MI - After building a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, the Chicago Steel (17-31-5-1, 40 pts.) allowed two goals in the final period including the game-tying goal by Michael Berchild with 12 seconds left in regulation before Casey Mutryn scored at 3:05 in overtime to lift the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team (20-28-1-2, 43 pts.) to a 5-4 win Friday night at USA Hockey Arena.

Chicago's Cam Briere scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season and Teddy Mutryn tallied his 17th score of the year. Henry Major potted his third goal to cap off a three-goal second period for the Steel. Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 25 shots in the overtime loss.

Just four minutes into the first period, Mutryn lifted a shot over the left shoulder of NTDP goaltender Harrison Boettiger which was ruled a goal on the ice. A short video review showed the puck glanced off the crossbar and out, resulting in the goal being waved off.

Later in the opening frame, Briere found Hudson Gorski from behind the net with a pass into the right circle for a one-timer that was stopped by Boettiger.

The NTDP put forth its best chance with 11:20 left when Richard Gallant got loose for a breakaway but Major disrupted the attempt enough to force a high shot that missed the net.

The home team got on the board with under five minutes left when a shot from Drew Schock IV was partially stopped by Parsons but bounced off a Steel defender and the post before Casey Mutryn fed the rebound into the back of the net.

Less than three minutes later, the Steel tied the game at one when a Gorski chance was shut down, but Briere followed up on the rebound in the slot with a shot past Boettiger.

Early in the second period, LJ Mooney got a breakaway chance for the NTDP, but Parsons made a solid blocker save to keep the game tied.

Chicago went to its first power play of the game two minutes into the second frame and took just 32 seconds to score when Briere walked into the high slot and wristed a laser over the left shoulder of Boettiger to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

Just 1:45 later, the Steel made it a two-goal lead when Tobias Ohman made a nifty give-and-go play to find Mutryn in the slot. With defenders on him, Mutryn snuck a shot past Boettiger.

The NTDP responded three minutes later when Cole McKinney scored his 13th goal of the season on a Jack Murtagh rebound to make it 3-2.

Chicago got its two-goal lead back at 16:06 after Major connected with his third goal of the year on a wicked snipe from a sharp angle.

Mutryn nearly made it a three-goal lead for Chicago with under two minutes left when he made a nice move in the slot before sending a shot off the crossbar.

The Steel and the NTDP put forth identical nine and eight shot totals in the first two periods to stay deadlocked at 17 going to the third.

The NTDP went to its only power play early in the third period and put forth good pressure but couldn't get on the board.

Just ten seconds after the power play expired, Garrett Lindberg released a shot from the right point that got through traffic and by Parsons to make it 4-3.

The U18s pulled Boettiger for an extra attacker with 2:30 left, and Chicago had several close calls on the open net to put the game away but couldn't find the game-ender.

With 12 seconds left in regulation, a loose puck outside the crease was corralled by Berchild who dragged around Parsons and sent home a shot to tie the game at four and send the game to overtime.

The two teams exchanged possessions in the three-on-three extra frame, with the NTDP spending most of the opening portion with the puck.

Owen Tylec almost ended the contest with a backhand shot that rose over the crossbar, which sprung the NTDP the other way.

With space on the right wing, Casey Mutryn sped past the Steel defense and tucked a shot around Parsons' pad for the win.

The two teams will rematch on Saturday, March 22 at 6:00 pm CT before Chicago takes on the U17 team on Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 pm CT.

