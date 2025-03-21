Deering Clutch in Road Win

March 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Grady Deering scored a significant goal in each period, keying a 7-3 Waterloo Black Hawks road win against the Dubuque Fighting Saints Friday at ImOn Arena.

It was the veteran forward's first USHL hat trick and pushed his goal total to 15 this season, matching the 15 he scored in 2023/24. Deering joins Reid Morich and Brendan McMorrow as the third Waterloo forward with a three-goal performance this winter.

The Black Hawks led for much of the first period after Deering capitalized at the 57-second mark. He put a shot under the crossbar after the puck came free to him off the right-wing boards.

Waterloo could not add to the lead during two first period power plays, and Dubuque tied the game on their first advantage at 16:26. Gavin Cornforth finished a chance created by Cole Spicer with a pass out of the corner and across the low slot.

The Hawks had a big second period, reeling off three consecutive goals, starting at 4:50. Kaeden Hawkins swiped the puck behind the Dubuque net and wrapped it around for the go-ahead goal.

Brock Schultz added to the lead at 15:15. Carrying the puck in on left wing, he looked as though he would cut across the slot, but pulled the trigger on a low shot to beat Liam Beerman to the shortside. Fifty-seven seconds later, Deering recorded his second of the game, gaining control in the left circle and beating Beerman between the pads.

That would prove to be the game-winner.

The Fighting Saints drew back a goal 50 seconds after that at 17:02. Torkel Jennersjo's first try hit the end glass, bouncing back over the crossbar and into the goalmouth, where Michael Barron redirected it into the net.

Cornforth added his second of the game 6:12 into the third. He fired in a low chance after Sean Barnhill's initial shot was blocked, bringing Dubuque to within one.

However, the Hawks pulled away with two power play goals during a five-minute head contact penalty against Teddy Merrill. Deering completed the hat trick at 9:13. He tipped Dylan Compton's shot, then shoveled the rebound off of Beerman and in from below the icing line.

Just over a minute later, McMorrow redirected a shot down and in from the left circle to reestablish a three-goal edge.

Neither team scored during a sequence of late penalties, including some time spent six-on-four after Beerman was pulled for an extra attacker. Not long after Waterloo came back to full strength, Chase Jette scored into the empty net on a try originating from inside his blue line.

Kam Hendrickson made 18 saves for the win on a night where the Hawks produced a 37-21 shots advantage.

Waterloo meets another Dupaco Cowbell Cup opponent on the road Saturday, visiting the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m.

Waterloo 1 3 3 - 7

Dubuque 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Deering 13 0:53. 2, Dubuque, Cornforth 23 (Spicer, Van Vliet), 16:26 (PP). Penalties-Merrill Dbq (kneeing), 9:46; served by Cornforth Dbq (too many men), 12:42; Brady Wat (hooking), 15:31.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Hawkins 19 4:50. 4, Waterloo, Schultz 8 (Mason, Phelan), 15:15. 5, Waterloo, Deering 14 (Ramos), 16:12. 6, Dubuque, Barron 19 (Jennersjo, Van Vliet), 17:02. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-7, Dubuque, Cornforth 24 (Barnhill, Engle), 6:12. 8, Waterloo, Deering 15 (Compton, McMorrow), 9:13 (PP). 9, Waterloo, McMorrow 22 (Ramos, Compton), 10:23 (PP). 10, Waterloo, Jette 10 16:17 (EN). Penalties-Merrill Dbq (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 6:28; Mackey Dbq (head contact), 12:32; Townsend Wat (hooking), 14:07.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-11-16-37. Dubuque 9-6-6-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 4; Dubuque 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 12-9-3-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Dubuque, Beerman 13-2-1-2 (36 shots-30 saves).

A-2,956

