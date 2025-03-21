Fighting Five: Saints Host Black Hawks on Friday

March 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-15-1-2, 77 pts) host the Waterloo Black Hawks (27-15-6-4, 64 pts) to continue a three-game week on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Rapid Race

The Fighting Saints dropped Thursday's contest on the road to the Madison Capitols, dropping Dubuque's lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to five points over Madison.

The team's meet again on Saturday after the Saints host the Black Hawks on Friday and the Capitols host the RoughRiders.

2. Consistent Cornforth

Gavin Cornforth scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season on Thursday, the lone goal for the Saints in a 3-1 loss to Madison.

Cornforth enters Saturday on a three-game point-streak with a goal and three assists in the last three. Overall, Cornforth has points in 12 of the team's last 16 contests.

3. Saints Streaks

Thursday's loss ended an eight-game point streak for the Fighting Saints, tied for the team's longest of the season. The last streak ran from Dec. 28 through Jan. 18.

Dubuque also had a 12-game streak of scoring the first goal of the game snapped in Thursday's loss. Prior to Thursday, the last time Dubuque allowed the first goal was on Feb. 8 in Middleton.

4. Killing Time

The Fighting Saints stopped both Madison power-play chances on Thursday after a perfect night in Waterloo on Saturday.

Overall, Dubuque has killed 10-straight opposing power plays entering play on Saturday. The Saints' penalty kill is at 78.3% in total this season.

5. Hawk Chalk

The Saints meet the Black Hawks for the final time with seven one-goal wins against Waterloo this season. Last Saturday, Dubuque killed all four penalties, including a five-minute major, in a 2-1 win at Waterloo.

Waterloo erased a four-goal deficit on Tuesday in Sioux Falls in a shootout-win over the Stampede, scoring on both attempts with Hunter Ramos and Teddy Townsend.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

