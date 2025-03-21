Buccaneers Down Lancers

March 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers played their lone game this week Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against their Western Conference foe and the Des Moines Buccaneers.

In the first period the Lancers would trail in the early going after a terrible turnover in the d-zone to help give the Buccaneers a 1-0 advantage with forward Yaroslav Bryzgalov credited with the Des Moines tally. The Bucs would hold firm throughout the rest of the period to help sustain their 1-0 lead going into the second.

The second period would have the Lancers answer with a goal of their own as forward Caden Lee would be open back-door off a Davis Borozinskis feed to knot the game up at one goal apiece. However, Des Moines would go back out in front after the Lancers would get stuck in their own zone as forward Nate Delladonna would score from the slot to put the Bucs up 2-1 going into the third period of play.

Just 48 seconds into the third period, defenseman Mason Peapenburg would score for the Bucs to help stretch the lead at 3-1. Later in the period, the Lancers would cash in off a drive from the point from defenseman Branko Vukas to cut the deficit to within one. However, Des Moines would cap it off with an empty net goal to give the Bucs a 4-2 win.

The Lancers are back in action Thursday Night on home ice against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

