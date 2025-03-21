Stars Drop First Game of Weekend

The Lincoln Stars dropped the first game of a two-game weekend set to the Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-2, on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (40-14-2-0) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since Jan. 3-4, a span of 23 games in between.

After the Stars surrendered a goal on their opponent's first shot of the game Monday, they gave up the game's first goal on the second shot on goal Friday. Brent Solomon scored his first USHL goal in his second game off a feed from Noah Urness at the 5:32 mark for the first stoppage of the game after a breakneck start to the night.

Lefty Markonidis evened the game up after being left all alone in front of the Sioux Falls' net 14 minutes into the second. Gio DiGiulian helped work the puck net front after a battle behind the cage to give Markonidis his 18th goal of the season and his sixth in the last seven games. He is two goals away from giving the Stars six different 20-goal scorers for the first time in franchise history.

The Stampede quickly retook the lead, needing only 1:18 after the equalizer as Genadi Shaly scored his 12th goal right off a faceoff win in the near circle to give Sioux Falls a 2-1 advantage. Reid Varkonyi assisted on that goal and added an insurance tally just 1:29 into the third.

Joe Ingles scored an empty-net goal just in front of his own net just eight seconds after the Stampede were whistled for a penalty. Nik Young scored a one-timer from the right circle at the 19:41 mark to cut the deficit back to two for his fifth goal of the season.

The Stars face the Stampede again Saturday for Pucks and Paws Night.

