Gameday Preview

March 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. STAMPEDE

When: Friday, Mar. 21 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Get Back To Scoring

- The Stars lead the USHL with 247 goals and have broken their franchise single-season record. Despite that, Lincoln has slowed down a little bit in recent weeks. After scoring five-or-more goals 12 times in a 14-game span Jan. 10-Feb. 20 the Stars have scored five-or-more goals in a game just four times over their last 10 games. Lincoln has scored five-or-more goals in a game 26 times this season and will tie the 1997-98 season for the franchise record with their next five-goal effort.

Key 2: Defenseman Goals

- Lincoln has thrived when a blueliner gets on the scoresheet with a 15-4 record in those games. The Stars have won each of their last five games that a defenseman has scored in, with the last loss coming Feb. 15. Caeden Herrington leads the Stars and all USHL defenseman with 14 goals, a figure that is tied for third-most in team single-season history. Half of those goals have come on the power play and he also leads USHL blueliners with seven power-play goals.

Key 3: Wake Up The Power Play

- Despite holding the league's third-best power play, the Stars have experienced plenty of struggles on the man advantage recently. Lincoln went 0-for-4 on the power play in its three games last weekend and is 1-for-19 over its last six games. The Stars have not scored a power-play goal since Mar. 7 and are 0-for-12 since then.

