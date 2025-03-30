Cornforth Cashes in to Lead Overtime Victory

March 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (38-17-1-2, 79 pts) erased two deficits in the third period in a 5-4 overtime win over the Green Bay Gamblers (25-28-2-2, 54 pts) on Saturday night.

Early in overtime, Gavin Cornforth carried a puck straight to the net and beat Gavin Moffatt with a netfront move to give the Saints the victory with his team-leading 25th goal. The tally was Cornforth's 50th point of the season.

Cornforth had the chance to score in overtime after the Saints erased two one-goal deficits in the third period. Heikki Ruohonen scored his 13th of the season early in the third to erase a 3-2 deficit and tie the game at three. Lucas Van Vliet assisted as each player earned their second point of the night.

After Will Zellers' second goal of the game put Green Bay ahead 4-3 on the power play with eight minutes to play, the Saints faced another deficit.

With 3:41 left, Charlie Arend won a faceoff to Michael Barron and the forward lasered his 21st goal of the season to tie the game again for Dubuque.

Ruohonen's first point came in the opening frame on a power-play assist to set up Colin Frank's 13th goal of the season with 4:20 left in the first. Van Vliet scored just over six minutes into the second on a setup from Cole Spicer, giving Dubuque a 2-1 lead.

Just 33 seconds after, the Saints allowed a tying goal before Zellers gave the Gamblers their first lead with 5:41 left in the second.

Each team scored once on three power-play chances, while Dubuque outshot Green Bay 29-20 in the victory.

Dubuque's win keeps the Saints in position for a first-round bye, one point ahead of third-place Youngstown.

The Saints return to play on Friday against the Sioux City Musketeers to play their 59th game of the season.

