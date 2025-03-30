Sioux City Sweeps Weekend with 6-2 Win over Steel

GENEVA, IL - The Sioux City Musketeers (29-21-3-4, 65 pts.) scored six unanswered goals after trailing 2-0 and Giacomo Martino recorded a hat trick in a 6-2 win over the Chicago Steel (19-33-5-1, 44 pts.) Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Sioux City netminder Bjorn Bronas allowed just two goals on 32 Steel shots to help the Musketeers to the win.

Cam Briere scored his 17th goal of the season to extend his goal streak to six games. He has scored eight goals during his current streak and has ten points overall (8G-2A). Jackson Crowder recorded his tenth goal to move his point streak to three games. Steel goaltender Louka Cloutier stopped 21 of 25 shots in defeat.

Chicago had a great chance two minutes in when Crowder got a breakaway look but was stymied by Bronas.

The Musketeers replied with a chance minutes later on an odd-man rush, but Cloutier kicked out his right pad for a strong stop.

At 8:43, the Steel opened the scoring when Briere made a great play to whack a zone-clearing attempt out of the air. The Chicago forward corralled the puck and, while falling down, sent a shot past the glove of Bronas for his eighth goal in the last six games.

Just 55 seconds later, the Steel made it a 2-0 lead thanks to an excellent passing display when Ashton Schultz dropped a pass for Aidan Dyer who fed Crowder down low for a one-timer that found the back of the net.

Chicago continued to buzz in the attacking zone when Blake Vanek had a breakaway chance but his shot went just wide of the cage.

The Steel recorded 13 shots on goal while limiting the Musketeers to five in the first period.

Sioux City tilted the ice its way early in the second period when the puck bounced out of a battle to the right of the net and into the slot for Martino who shot past the blocker of Cloutier to make it 2-1.

The Musketeers attacked on an odd-man rush shortly after the goal but Cloutier made an extended save with his blocker to keep the Steel in front.

Just after the midway point of the period, Dallas Vieau tied the game 2-2 on a rising shot from the left wing over the left shoulder of Cloutier.

Four minutes later, the Musketeers took their first lead of the game when Trey Jefferis found Martino at the back door to make it 3-2.

Later in the second period, Nikita Klepov skated in on a mini-breakaway down the right wing and fired blocker side on Cloutier who made a solid save.

Cloutier was peppered with shots in the final minute of the period but stopped each one.

The Steel had a great chance to tie the game with ten seconds left in the frame when Adam Valentini grabbed the puck after a faceoff win and flipped the puck just over the crossbar.

Sioux City recorded 17 shots on goal in the second period.

Six minutes into the third period, Chicago went to the power play and had a strong forecheck, with Briere getting a handful of looks and the Steel keeping constant pressure, but Sioux City killed the penalty to stay ahead.

Valentini continued to put forth grade-A looks when he sent a rebound off the outside of the net.

The Musketeers put the game away with three quick goals late in the third period, with Gavin Garry scoring on a feed from his brother Luke Garry in the slot to make it 4-2 with under four minutes remaining.

Martino completed the hat trick 1:15 later with an empty net goal and Landen Gunderson added another empty net tally with 18 seconds left.

