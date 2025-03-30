Lancers Come up Short to Storm

March 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







KEARNEY, NE - The Lancers concluded their three-game week Saturday Night against the Tri- City Storm where Omaha would look to avenge their overtime loss to the very same Storm club the previous night.

Nolan Roed would grab the lone tally in the first period of play for either side to help give the Storm a 1-0 lead going into the second period of play. In the second period, forward Easton Pace would score on a 2-on-1 fast break to extend Tri- City's lead at 2-0. The Lancers would still search for their first goal against the Storm this week going into the final period of play. In the third, Tri-City would continue to limit the Lancers scoring chances before forward Dylan Nolan would eventually add another for Tri-City to help widen the lead at 3-0. Shortly thereafter, the Lancer would finally get on the board as forward Caden Lee would score in tight to put the Lancers back within two. That would be as close as the Lancers got as the Tri-City Storm would take a 3-1 victory over Omaha.

The Lancers will be back in action next Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena to take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.