Christ Delivers Dagger. Jacks Dominate in 3-2 Win over Madison

March 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - For the second straight game, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (35-15-4-4, 78 pts.) fired over 40 shots on net against the Madison Capitols (38-15-3-1, 80 pts.). Only 2 came off the stick of Jack Christ (Chaska, MN), but one in the third period proved to be the difference maker in the 3-2 Sunday afternoon win.

Keeping with the theme of the weekend, the first goal of the game came not long after the opening faceoff. Madison struck first at the 3:15 mark. Landon MacDonald carried the puck down the far side of the ice and dropped below the goal line to the corner. As he moved behind the net, MacDonald threw a pass to the low slot for Gavin Uhlenkamp to one-time to the back of the net for his 15th goal of the season.

Just over a minute later, at the 4:19 mark, Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1. Finn McLaughlin (Canmore, AB, CAN) started a breakout with a pass up the near side for Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN). As he crossed into the neutral zone, MVB found Stefanek on the far side of the ice. Corralling the puck, Stefanek entered the offensive zone and fired a rocket into the top corner of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

Madison added another goal at the 17:01 mark to carry a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Max Rider carried the puck into the offensive zone and, even though he fanned on his shot attempt, was able to get the puck to MacDonald in the middle of the slot. MacDonald's shot was stopped but produced a rebound between the hashmarks for Nolan Geerdes to bang home for his first career USHL goal.

After no one scored in the second period, the Jacks took to the ice in the third trailing by a goal, but still on a power play. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) won the period opening faceoff to Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) on the far side of the ice. Lawrence got the puck into the offensive zone down to the top of the crease, where a couple of bounces sent it to the stick of Klee. Rather than shooting, Klee slid a pass to the near side post for David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) for an easy tuck across the goal line just 9 seconds into the frame.

At the 13:43 mark, the Jacks struck again. Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) picked up possession in the far corner of the Jacks' zone and sent a chip pass up the middle of the ice to Christ as he entered the offensive end. Christ ripped a shot to the back of the net to give the Jacks the eventual final score of 3-2.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (17-9-2-1) stopped 20 of the 22 shots sent his way in the winning effort. Caleb Heil (24-9-1-1) made 38 saves on 41 shots but earned the loss on his record.

Next week, the Jacks welcome two opponents to Trinity Health Arena. Friday night at 7 p.m., the USNTDP Under-18 Team makes the trip across the state for a date with the Jacks. Then, following a rare Saturday off, the Jacks take on the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday at 3 p.m. Get tickets and more information at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

