Sioux City Erases Two-Goal Deficit to Top Steel 5-3

March 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - The Sioux City Musketeers (28-21-3-4, 63 pts.) scored four unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit as three skaters tallied multi-point outings in a 5-3 win over the Chicago Steel (19-32-5-1, 44 pts.) Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

With the loss, Chicago has been eliminated from postseason contention, ending a streak of eight straight seasons in which the Steel had qualified for the playoffs.

Jackson Crowder scored his ninth goal of the season. Cam Briere scored his 15th and 16th goals, extending his goal streak to five games in his fourth multi-goal game this season.

Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 27 of 30 shots in defeat.

Sioux City went to the game's first power play early in the first period and were a goal post away from opening the scoring following a nearly perfect passing play. Gavin Garry carried in and gave to Giacomo Martino who dished a backdoor pass to Landen Gunderson. The USHL leader in goals put it off the outside of the post.

Chicago successfully killed the penalty mainly thanks to Parsons, who later made a sliding save to his left.

Later in the period, Ashton Schultz had several chances, including after the puck bounced high into the air and landed at his feet, allowing him to cut right and send a strong shot off the pad of Sioux City goaltender Samuel Urban.

The Steel went to their first power play at 13:50 but it was the opposition who found the back of the net when Trey Jefferis cut to the net and was stopped but Olivers Murnieks pounced on the rebound.

Sioux City continued to pressure when Jefferis got behind Chicago for a breakaway but Parsons made a big stop.

The road team nearly made it a two-goal lead on a Giacomo Martino chance when he tried to go high glove on Parsons, but the Steel netminder snatched it out of the air.

Chicago responded with the equalizer with 1:38 left in the first when Erick Comstock made a great pass to Crowder who tapped a shot past Urban to tie the game 1-1.

The Musketeers blitzed the Steel with 13 shots while limiting Chicago to six.

Sioux City was penalized 19 seconds into the second period, allowing Chicago to work with a clean sheet of ice. Early in the advantage, Will Tomko gave a backdoor feed to Owen Tylec but had his shot stopped by Urban.

The Musketeers netminder was tasked with another difficult stop when Schultz went on a breakaway but made a strong pad save.

Landon Nycz almost gave Sioux City the lead with a shot that bounced off the post just before the halfway point of the middle frame.

Chicago found a post of its own shortly after when Luke Goukler dragged around a defender and smoked a shot off the crossbar.

The sustained pressure by the Steel created a goal when Adam Valentini kicked the puck into the slot out of a board battle, and Briere skated in and sent a backhand shot off the post that bounced off the pad of Urban and in, making it 2-1 Steel.

Briere made it consecutive goals 2:41 later with an incredible one-timer that whistled over the left shoulder of Urban for a power play goal to make it 3-1.

Parsons left the game due to an equipment malfunction late in the period and Louka Cloutier came in.

Almost immediately after the goalie change, Sioux City ambushed Chicago to get back within one when Gunderson wristed a shot from the slot past Cloutier.

Chicago had 12 second period shots while limiting the Musketeers to seven.

The third period saw a lull in scoring for the first half of the frame until the Musketeers turned it up with a Tate Pritchard score past Parsons to tie the game 3-3 with 7:43 left.

Sioux City took a 4-3 lead three minutes later on Jefferis' 14th goal of the year, a backhand over the left shoulder of the Steel netminder.

Chicago pulled Parsons for an extra attacker with under one minute left and attempted to establish a forecheck, but the Musketeers cleared the zone and Justin Stupka scored on the empty net.

