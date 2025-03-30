Strong Effort In Comeback Effort Shut Down By Officiating. Jacks Fall 5-2

March 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Heading into the final five minutes of regulation on Saturday night, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (34-15-4-4, 76 pts.) trailed the Madison Capitols (38-15-3-1, 80 pts.) by just one goal. Even after a conversation and an initial review, a coach's challenge sent the Jacks to a five-minute penalty kill to end regulation, leading to a pair of goals for Madison and a 5-2 final score.

From the start, the game was all about physicality over offense. Only one goal came in the opening frame to give the Caps a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. A 5-on-3 power play just 4:08 into the contest saw Egor Barabanov score his 15th goal of the season with assists from Charlie Michaud and Finn Brink.

Two more goals came in the second period to help Madison to a 3-0 lead. The first came halfway through the frame for Sam Kappell, who received a pass in the low slot from Gavin Uhlenkamp behind the net. Another power-play goal for the Capitols followed for Diego Johnson on a one-timer from the far side circle, giving Michaud and Barabanov their 2nd points of the night.

Before the end of the frame, the Jacks added a goal of their own to keep the score close. After a faceoff win in the Jacks's zone, David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) picked up the puck at the top of the faceoff circle and carried it all the way down the ice along the nearside boards. As he got to the bottom of the circle in the Madison zone, the Deputy cut towards the net and roofed the puck to bring the score to 3-1.

Almost halfway through the third period, the Jacks brought the game back to a one-goal deficit. Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) fired a shot from the middle of the blue line, providing a rebound at the top of the crease. Before the puck bounced on the ice, Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) wacked it out of the air and into the net for his 18th goal of the season with just over 11 minutes to play in regulation.

With just 5 minutes to go in the third period, a Madison player went to check a Jack in the corner and fell to the ice in pain. After the whistle blew to end the play, the player went back to the bench under his own power. The officials met and deemed that no penalty was called on the play. Madison challenged the play, and in the blink of an eye, Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) was assessed a 5-minute major, and the Jacks were shorthanded for the remainder of the game.

Johnson scored his second goal of the game just a few moments into the power play before Bobby Cowan added an empty-net goal to put the icing on the cake.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (16-9-2-1) earned the loss on his record with 26 saves on 30 shots. Caleb Heil (24-8-1-1) earned the win with a strong performance and 43 saves on 45 shots.

Tomorrow marks the end of the weekend series and the season-long series. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Trinity Health Arena. Get tickets and more information at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.