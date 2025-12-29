Benson's 3 Point Night Helps Jacks Return to Win Column

MUSKEGON, MI - Maybe the biggest thing the Muskegon Lumberjacks (21-8-0-0, 42 pts.) have shown the rest of the USHL is that winning games at Trinity Health Arena is strictly reserved for the home team. Sunday afternoon, the Jacks snapped a short skid with a 4-1 win over the USNTDP Under-17 Team (6-16-3-1, 16 pts.).

Just like they had done the night before at USA Hockey Arena, the Jacks opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) while standing on the far side of the NTDP goal line, Stewart put a shot on net that was turned aside by the pad of the goalie. Following the rebound, Stewart found the puck at the top of the crease and tapped it to the back of the net for his third goal of the weekend, 16th of the season.

In the final minute of the opening period, Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) added a goal of his own to extend the Jacks' lead to 2-0 before the first intermission. Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) carried the puck into the offensive zone and tapped a pass ahead to Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) in the middle of the slot. Sanderson kept the puck moving to the far side of the ice with a light pass to Lawrence for a one-timer goal from the far side of the slot.

2:43 into the third period, the Jacks found themselves on their first McKenzie Price Insurance Power Play. Benson picked up his second assist of the game when he gave the puck to Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO), leading to a shot on goal. Despite ATM's shot being turned aside, the Jacks found a way to capitalize thanks to a quick stick from Jake Stuart (Manhattan Beach, CA) to find the rebound and tap it across the goal line.

The 17s scored a power play goal midway through the period while on a 5-on-3 advantage. Nolan Fitzhenry carried the puck into the middle of the slot and wired a shot to the top corner of the net for his 6th goal in the USHL.

Moments later, the Jacks regained their 3-goal lead and the eventual final score of 4-1 on Benson's goal. On a set faceoff play, Lawrence won the puck back to Danny Klaers (Wayzata, MN) on the far side of the blue line. As Klaers took possession, Benson moved across the slot to open space. Klaers slid Benson the puck on the near side, where he blasted a shot to the back of the net for his 3rd point of the game.

For the second straight night, the shot chart was lopsided in the Lumberjacks favor. Muskegon outshot the NTDP 36-17, helping Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (15-3-0-0) to his USHL-leading 15th win of the season. Muskegon native Eli Winters (0-6-1-0) earned the loss on his record with 32 saves on 36 shots against.

Next week, the Lumberjacks welcome the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to Trinity Health Arena for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST, and on Saturday for 6 p.m. EST.







