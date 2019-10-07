Stingrays Make Trade with Royals

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced multiple transactions Monday. The club completed a trade to send defender Cameron Heath to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Heath, 24, began his professional career with South Carolina last season, playing in 10 regular season games. The Troy, Mich. native also played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Canisius from 2015-19 before turning pro.

In addition, the Stingrays have announced the following changes to their roster:

- Forward Tanner Froese has been released from his tryout

- Defenseman Phil Johansson has been released from his contract

- Defenseman Meirs Moore has been released from his contract

- Goaltender Francis Leclerc has been released from his tryout

- Goaltender Brody Claeys has been released from his tryout

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

