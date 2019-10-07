Royals Add Sandstrom, Laberge, Heath Ahead of Friday Opener

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced three transactions Monday.

The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned goaltender Felix Sandstrom and Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley to Reading.

Reading has acquired defenseman Cameron Heath from South Carolina for future considerations.

Sandstrom notes

Sandstrom is entering his first full professional season in North America and was selected by the Flyers in the 3rd round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (70th overall). The native of Gävle, Sweden made his North American regular season debut for Lehigh Valley last April, denyinig 40 shots (3 GA) to defeat Providence. He registered a 10-8-0 mark, 2.16 goals against average and .910 save percentage for HV71 in the Swedish Elite League (SHL) last campaign. He spent the last five seasons playing professionally in the SHL.

Laberge notes

The 21-year old starts his second full professional season after scoring five goals and six points in 15 games with Lehigh Valley. He skated for Quebec and Victoriaville (QMJHL) in 2017-18, tallying 17 goals and 47 points in 64 games.

The Flyers selected Laberge with the 36th overall pick (2nd round) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Heath notes

A 6-foot-1, 191-lb., left-handed shot, Heath played five postseason games with South Carolina last season and was an alternate captain at Canisius College. He registered two assists and a plus-six rating in 10 regular season games with South Carolina to help the Stingrays overcome Atlanta for the South Division's fourth and final playoff spot.

Heath was second among 2018-19 Canisius blueliners with four goals and 23 points, trailing current Royals defenseman Jimmy Mazza. Heath led last season's Golden Griffins with 67 blocked shots. As a sophomore, the Troy, MI native was named the 2016-17 Atlantic Hockey Defenseman of the Year (7g, 18 pts., plus-3 rating).

Reading opens the season with three games at the Newfoundland Growlers: Oct. 11, Oct. 12 and Oct. 15 (all 5:30 p.m. EST puck drops).

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games.

