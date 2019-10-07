Dale Arnold Returns for "New England Sports Night" October 25

October 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Boston Bruins television host, former Maine Mariners play-by-play announcer, and New England sportscasting legend Dale Arnold will return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, October 25th as part of "New England Sports Night," as the Mariners host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:15 PM.

Arnold, who is a native of Brunswick, was the voice of the AHL's Maine Mariners from 1979-1986, shortly after he graduated from Bowdoin College. He followed the legendary Mike "Doc" Emrick behind the Mariners microphone, and went on to call play-by-play for the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. Arnold returned to the arena he used to call home for the first time for a game last April, when making the rounds promoting his new book, If These Walls Could Talk: Boston Bruins Stories from the Boston Bruins Ice, Locker Room, and Press Box.

"During the tour for release of my book last hockey season, one of my very favorite stops was before the Maine Mariners game at the Cross Insurance Arena," said Arnold. "That team and that arena was such a huge part of my career and where I am today. I can't wait to come back and visit with Mariner fans again on October 25th."

Arnold is currently the host of Boston Bruins pre-game, postgame, and intermission shows on NESN, as well as the host of "The Dale and Keefe Show" on WEEI radio in Boston. He's a three time regional Emmy Award winner, and was the play-by-play announcer for both the Bruins and New Jersey Devils in his career. Arnold has the distinction for being the only person to have broadcast for all four New England major sports teams (Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots). He's filled in on Red Sox radio as recently as this past summer.

Arnold will sign autographs in the concourse during the first intermission and also have a limited quantity of his book available for purchase. Other features of "New England Sports Night" will include a photo booth with New England sports props, highlights featuring the local major sports teams, and a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Portland North Dental, while supplies last. It's also a "1-2-3 Friday", featuring $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off this Friday, October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Tickets to opening night and all 36 home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com . Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.