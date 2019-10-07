Rockford Assigns Defenseman Jack Ramsey to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have assigned defenseman Jack Ramsey to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Ramsey, 23, returns to Indy after spending the 2019-20 training camp with the Rockford IceHogs. The seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (208th overall) scored one goal in four games with the Indy Fuel after finishing his senior year season at the University of Minnesota.

A native of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Ramsey played four years at the University of Minnesota before signing with the Indy Fuel in late March. In 143 NCAA contests, Ramsey earned eight goals, 16 assists and 12 penalty minutes. No stranger to championships, Ramsey was part of back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season Championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Ramsey is also the son of 1980 Miracle On Ice team member Mike Ramsey.

