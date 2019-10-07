Everblades Add Dehner, Trade Lammon, Hudon to Allen

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that the team has signed Jeremy Dehner to a professional tryout agreement and added the defenseman to the team's training camp roster.

Dehner, 32, has played a bulk of his professional career in Europe, splitting time between Liiga and DEL, the top professional leagues in Finland and Germany, respectively. The Madison, Wisconsin, native recorded 27 points (4g-23a) in 51 games with Grizzlys Wolfsburg in the 2018-19 DEL season. He posted 105 points (20g-85a) in 194 career DEL games from 2014-19, including 34 points in the 2017-18 campaign, which was a league-high among defensemen that season. In four seasons in Liiga from 2010-14, Dehner tabbed 64 points (14g-50a) in 213 contests.

Prior to turning professional, Dehner played four seasons of college hockey at UMass Lowell from 2006-10. He completed his college career with 79 points (13g-66a) in 139 games. Dehner, who measures 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 176 pounds, captained the River Hawks as a sophomore in 2007-08 and then served as an alternate captain in each of his final two seasons.

In a separate transaction on Monday, Florida traded forwards Philippe Hudon and Josh Lammon to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

The Everblades begin their 22nd season in the ECHL with a pair of road contests against the Norfolk Admirals this weekend. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. in the season opener on Friday.

