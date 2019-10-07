Support the Gladiators Foundation

Help support the Atlanta Gladiators' Foundation with the chance to win the Gladiators' 14 person suite for Opening Night on October 18, 2019 at 7:35 PM! Follow the steps below for your chance to win. All proceeds will go directly to the Gladiator Foundation!

The Atlanta Gladiators Foundation has served the metro Atlanta community for 16 years. Originally established during the team's first season in Duluth, Georgia, the foundation was known as the 'Gladiators for Kids Foundation'. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over $450,000 for various charities across the Greater Atlanta area. The highlight of the Foundation's fundraising efforts over the years has been the incredible proceeds earned from auctioning the team's game-worn specialty jerseys.

Our mission is to help as many people in need in our community as we can. The Gladiators will continue to raise funds for the Foundation through specialty jersey auctions, special events, in-game experiences and much more.

If you'd like to make a donation or contribute to the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation, please contact Clyde Patterson at 770-497-5102 or cpatterson@atlantagladiators.com.

