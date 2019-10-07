Steelheads Weekly - October 7, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (0-0-0) open the 2019-20 regular season on the road with a two-game stint in Utah, opening both the season and the rivalry against the Grizzlies.

PRESEASON...

Friday, October 4 @ Utah Grizzlies: 5-2 L

Shots: Steelheads 23, Grizzlies 27

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Grizzlies 0-for-3

The Steelheads opened their preseason weekend with a 5-2 loss from Maverik Center. After the Grizzlies grabbed the first two goals, forward Zack Andrusiak (5:47 2nd) put the Steelheads on the board to initially answer, 2-1. Two more Grizzlies goals stretched across before forward Anthony Nellis (19:36 2nd) cut the lead in half again, 4-2, ahead of one final home tally to seal the scoring. Goaltender Austin Lotz stopped 22 of 26 shots in the loss.

Saturday, October 5 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 5-1 W

Shots: Grizzlies 26, Steelheads 35

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-2, Steelheads 1-for-1

The Steelheads closed out the preseason with a 5-1 win from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Will Merchant (2:30 1st) scored an early tally to jump ahead before the lone Grizzlies tally of the night. From there, a three-goal second period began from forward Joe Basaraba (2:41 2nd) followed by a 2-on-1 goal from forward Spencer Naas (5:26 2nd) as well as one more from forward Zack Andrusiak (PP, 16:50 2nd), stretching the lead to 4-1. Captain A.J. White (16:04 3rd) closed the offense with a late marker to set the final, 5-1. Netminder Tomas Sholl halted 25 of 26 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, October 11 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 12 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads officially begin the 2019-20 regular season with two games to re-open their rivalry with the Utah Grizzlies from Maverik Center. The Steelheads and Grizzlies again meet 15 times this season with seven of those games coming on the road. Last year, the Grizzlies took the season series, slotting the Steelheads with a 6-8-1 record as well as a 2-5-1 road record. The two sides also met in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Steelheads taking that series 4-1 thanks to four-straight overtime wins. Since the Grizzlies joined the ECHL in 2005-06, the Steelheads own a 98-50-25 regular season record in the franchise head-to-head series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Opening Night Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Be one of an exclusive group of Steelheads fans by being one of the first 1,000 fans to receive a 2019-20 Steelheads Magnet Schedule on Friday, Oct. 18.

Youth Hockey Night: Celebrate local youth hockey around the Treasure Valley area with Youth Hockey Night on Saturday, Oct. 19 as part of Home Opener Weekend. Help support the growth of youth hockey in Boise! Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for details.

Four For $50 Family Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $50, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have 14 returning players from last year's roster, including 11 skaters signing to ECHL contracts and two goaltenders who return on NHL (Colton Point) or AHL (Tomas Sholl) contracts.

- Forward Conner Bleackley was loaned to the Texas Stars prior to Saturday's game, marking the first AHL call-up of the year. Last season, 12 ECHL contracted players were recalled by AHL clubs.

- Forward Zack Andrusiak was the only player to score in both preseason games for either team. In fact, he's scored in all three preseason games in 2019, including his one appearance with the Texas Stars.

Preseason Team Leaders:

GOALS: 2 - Zack Andrusiak

ASSISTS: 1 - 9 Tied

POINTS: 3 - Zack Andrusiak

PP GOALS: 1 - Zack Andrusiak

SH GOALS: 0

GW GOALS: 1 - Joe Basaraba

PIMS: 20 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - A.J. White

SHOTS: 7 - Anthony Nellis

WINS: 1 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.00 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .962 - Tomas Sholl

2018-19 Mountain Division Standings:

1. xy-Tulsa 42-24-4-2, 90 pts

2. x-Steelheads 41-25-4-2, 88 pts

3. x-Utah 37-26-4-5, 83 pts

4. x-Kansas City 36-30-4-2, 78 pts

5. Wichita 29-31-9-3, 70 pts

6. Rapid City 30-33-5-4, 69 pts

7. Allen 25-41-4-2, 56 pts

(x - clinched playoffs)

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop.

The Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show returns to the air on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:00 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket".

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

