Veteran AHL Forward Felix Girard Joins Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Felix Girard has signed a contract for the 2019-20 season

Girard comes to Glens Falls with 356 games of American Hockey League experience over the past five seasons. The Levis, QC native saw time with the Milwaukee Admirals, San Antonio Rampage and Manitoba Moose. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward recorded 94 points (36 goals, 28 assists) in his AHL career.

Girard was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 4th round (95th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During his time in the QMJHL, Girard collected 142 points (45 goals, 97 assists) in 240 games and won the league's Guy Carbonneau Trophy for best defensive forward in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

"We are excited to have Felix join us this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "It's not often that you come across a guy with the experience that Felix has. Felix will be a great addition to our group of guys and we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table."

