ECHL's 32nd Season Opens on Friday

October 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The 32nd season of the ECHL begins with Opening Wekeend on Friday with seven games, continues on Saturday with 12 games and concludes with one game on Sunday.

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 26 teams in 19 states and two Canadian province playing 936 games from Oct. 11, 2019 to April 5, 2020. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

The first game of the 2019-20 season features the defending Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers raising their championship banner as they host the Reading Royals. Last season, Newfoundland became the first ECHL team since Greensboro in 1990 to win the League title in its first season of existence. Five of the other six games on Friday feature divisional match-ups as Maine hosts Adirondack, Florida visits Norfolk, Allen entertains Rapid City, Tulsa hosts Wichita and Idaho travels to Utah. The other action on Friday has Indy heading to Wichita to take on the Thunder.

Seven other teams open their home schedule on Saturday including Brampton hosting Toledo, Worcester taking on Adirondack, Orlando welcoming South Carolina, Jacksonville meeting Greenville, Cincinnati hosting Wheeling, Fort Wayne entertaining Kalamazoo and Kansas City taking on Indy.

New faces behind the benches

Seven of the 26 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2019-20 season gets underway.

Spiros Anastas takes over in Brampton after previous head coach Colin Chaulk was hired as an assistant coach for Belleville in the American Hockey League. Anastas led South Carolina to its 12th consecutive appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs last season in his first season as an ECHL head coach.

In Fort Wayne, Ben Boudreau slides over the head coaching spot after serving as the Komets assistant coach for the previous two seasons. Prior to joining the Komets, Boudreau spent two seasons as an assistant coach in Norfolk and one in Bakersfield.

Another former assistant coach earning a promotion to the top spot is Everett Sheen in Idaho after Neil Graham was hired as an assistant coach for Texas of the American Hockey League. Sheen has spent the previous three seasons as the Steelheads' assistant coach after wrapping up a five-year playing career, a majority of which was spent in the ECHL.

Taking over as head coach in Indy is Doug Christiansen, who led Manchester to a 39-29-4 record last season in his first season as a head coach in North America. The Monarchs advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, where they fell to eventual-champion Newfoundland in six games.

Rod Taylor assumes his first head coaching job with the Norfolk Admirals. Taylor, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009, ranks second all-time in ECHL history with 368 goals. third with 685 points and seventh with 678 games played.

After spending the last three seasons as the team's assistant coach, Steve Bergin is the new head coach for South Carolina.

In Wichita, Bruce Ramsay returns to the ECHL as head coach of the Thunder. Ramsay led Tulsa to a 37-29-6 record in his only season in the ECHL in 2014-15 before spending three seasons in the American Hockey League as an assistant coach with Grand Rapids.

Approaching milestones

Several ECHL coaches on the verge of milestones in the 2019-20 season.

Atlanta's Jeff Pyle, who ranks second all-time with 508 wins, is just five games away from passing John Marks for the second-most games coached in ECHL history. Pyle enters the season with 1,004 games coached in his ECHL tenure with Atlanta/Gwinnett, Evansville and Mobile.

The ECHL's 400-win club figures to grow this year as Allen's Steve Martinson (398 wins entering his season), Cincinnati's Matt Thomas (393) and Kalamazoo's Nick Bootland (378) all have the mark within their reach. Entering this season, only five coaches in ECHL history have won at least 400 games (Jason Christie, Jeff Pyle, John Marks, John Brophy and Malcolm Cameron).

Adirondack's Casey Pierro-Zabotel enters the 2019-20 season as the ECHL's active career scoring leader with 504 points (149g-355a) in 558 career games, making him one of just 28 players in ECHL history to have scored at least 500 points.

Pierro-Zabotel is also 42 games shy of becoming just the 11th player in ECHL history to reach the 600 games played plateau.

Greenville's Michael Pelech also looks to move up the career games played list this season. Pelech enters the campaign ninth in league history with 642 games played and looks to become only the fifth player to play in at least 700 games.

Toledo's Pat Nagle enters the season fifth in league history with 182 career wins. He is 18 wins shy of passing Joel Martin, who ranks fourth all-time with 199 wins and becoming just the fourth goaltender in league history to win at least 200 games. Last season, Nagle sits in sixth place all-time in both games played among goaltenders (313) and shutouts (16).

Division Capsules

North Division

ADIRONDACK THUNDER

Location: Glens Falls, New York

Arena (Capacity): Cool Insuring Arena (4,794)

Coach: Alex Loh, Second Season (37-26-9)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Manchester (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils

AHL Affiliate: Binghamton Devils

2018-19 in review

Record: 37-26-9, 83 points

Division Finish: 2nd, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 8th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.25 (T10th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.06 (10th)

Power Play (Rank): 22.3% (2nd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.0% (12th)

BRAMPTON BEAST

Location: Brampton, Ontario

Arena (Capacity): CAA Centre (5,000)

Coach: Spiros Anastas, First Season with Brampton, Second Season in ECHL (35-31-6)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Newfoundland (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators

AHL Affiliate: Belleville Senators

2018-19 in review

Record: 36-29-7, 79 points

Division Finish: 4th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 12th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (T5th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.01 (T7th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.7% (T10th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.0% (4th)

MAINE MARINERS

Location: Portland, Maine

Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (6,733)

Coach: Riley Armstrong, Second Season (37-32-3)

NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers

AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack

2018-19 in review

Record: 37-32-3, 77 points

Division Finish: 5th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 16th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.07 (T19th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.43 (T20th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.7% (23rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.1% (25th)

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS

Location: St. John's, Newfoundland

Arena (Capacity): Mile One Centre (6,287)

Coach: John Snowden, Second Season (16-10-6)

NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies

2018-19 in review

Record: 43-21-8, 94 points

Division Finish: 1st, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.58 (3rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.88 (5th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (7th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.6% (7th)

READING ROYALS

Location: Reading, Pennsylvania

Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)

Coach: Kirk MacDonald, Fourth Season (76-52-19)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers

AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

2018-19 in review

Record: 34-28-10, 78 points

Division Finish: 5th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 14th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.18 (16th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.18 (16th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.5% (16th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.0% (T15th)

WORCESTER RAILERS

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)

Coach: Jamie Russell, Third Season with Worcester, Fifth Season in ECHL (138-119-31)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders

AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Sound Tigers

2018-19 in review

Record: 32-29-11, 75 points

Division Finish: 7th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 20th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.72 (25th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.14 (14th)

Power Play (Rank): 12.8% (26th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.9% (5th)

South Division

ATLANTA GLADIATORS

Location: Duluth, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Infinite Energy Arena (9,119)

Coach: Jeff Pyle, 10th Season with Atlanta, 15th Season in ECHL (508-383-113)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins

AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins

2018-19 in review

Record: 31-30-11, 73 points

Division Finish: 5th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 21st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.74 (24th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.93 (6th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.6% (6th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.2% (10th)

FLORIDA EVERBLADES

Location: Estero, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,186)

Coach: Brad Ralph, Fourth Season with Florida, Seventh Season in ECHL (281-114-37)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Newfoundland (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators

AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals

2018-19 in review

Record: 50-16-6, 106 points

Division Finish: 1st, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.83 (2nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.51 (2nd)

Power Play (Rank): 18.6% (12th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.8% (6th)

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS

Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)

Coach: Kevin Kerr, First Season

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Carolina Hurricanes

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

2018-19 in review

Record: 25-41-6, 56 points

Division Finish: 7th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 26th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.67 (26th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.53 (T24th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.3% (25th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.2% (26th)

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)

Coach: Jason Christie, Third Season with Jacksonville, 17th Season in ECHL (609-420-122)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets

AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose

2018-19 in review

Record: 36-32-4, 76 points

Division Finish: 4th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 18th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.75 (23rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.01 (T7th)

Power Play (Rank): 12.3% (27th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 87.5% (1st)

NORFOLK ADMIRALS

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,701)

Coach: Rod Taylor, First Season

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Independent

AHL Affiliate: Independent

2018-19 in review

Record: 27-36-9, 63 points

Division Finish: 6th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 25th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.03 (21st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.86 (27th)

Power Play (Rank): 15.7% (20th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.3% (19th)

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS

Location: Orlando, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Amway Center (9,049)

Coach: Drake Berehowsky, Fifth Season (133-113-31)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning

AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch

2018-19 in review

Record: 41-25-6, 88 points

Division Finish: 2nd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 7th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (4th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.31 (18th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.2% (17th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.0% (27th)

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)

Coach: Steve Bergin, First Season

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Orlando (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals

AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears

2018-19 in review

Record: 35-31-6, 76 points

Division Finish: 3rd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 17th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.07 (T19th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.10 (12th)

Power Play (Rank): 15.6% (21st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 86.3% (2nd)

Central Division

CINCINNATI CYCLONES

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): U.S. Bank Arena (6,955)

Coach: Matt Thomas, Second Season with Cincinnati, 11th Season in ECHL (393-238-88)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres

AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans

2018-19 in review

Record: 51-13-8, 109 points

Division Finish: 1st, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 1st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.92 (1st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.44 (1st)

Power Play (Rank): 18.9% (8th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.7% (3rd)

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,500)

Coach: Ben Boudreau, First Season

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights

AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves

2018-19 in review

Record: 36-26-10, 82 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 11th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.24 (T12th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.44 (22nd)

Power Play (Rank): 16.0% (18th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.6% (21st)

INDY FUEL

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,145)

Coach: Doug Christiansen, First Season with Indy, Second Season in ECHL (39-29-4)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks

AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs

2018-19 in review

Record: 35-32-5, 75 points

Division Finish: 5th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 19th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.19 (15th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.43 (T20th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.0% (13th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.9% (13th)

KALAMAZOO WINGS

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)

Coach: Nick Bootland, 12th Season with Kalamazoo; 11th Season in ECHL (378-272-70)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Cincinnati (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks

AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets

2018-19 in review

Record: 36-31-5, 77 points

Division Finish: 4th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 15th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.18 (T16th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.53 (24th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.3% (4th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.1% (24th)

TOLEDO WALLEYE

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)

Coach: Dan Watson, Fifth Season (146-70-21)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Newfoundland (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings

AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins

2018-19 in review

Record: 40-23-9, 89 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 5th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.29 (8th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.07 (11th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.7% (T10th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.1% (11th)

WHEELING NAILERS

Location: Wheeling, West Virginia

Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (5,200)

Coach: Mike Bavis, Second Season (31-31-10)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

2018-19 in review

Record: 31-31-10, 72 points

Division Finish: 6th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.32 (7th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.33 (19th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.0% (5th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (23rd)

Mountain Division

ALLEN AMERICANS

Location: Allen, Texas

Arena (Capacity): Allen Event Center (6,200)

Coach: Steve Martinson, Sixth Season with Allen, 11th Season in ECHL (398-240-82)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild

AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild

2018-19 in review

Record: 25-41-6, 56 points

Division Finish: 7th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 27th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.89 (22nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.74 (26th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.7% (15th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.7% (18th)

IDAHO STEELHEADS

Location: Boise, Idaho

Arena (Capacity): CenturyLink Arena (5,006)

Coach: Everett Sheen, First Season

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Tulsa (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars

AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars

2018-19 in review

Record: 41-25-6, 88 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 6th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (T5th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.82 (4th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.8% (9th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.7% (9th)

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

Location: Independence, Missouri

Arena (Capacity): Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (5,800)

Coach: John-Scott Dickson, Fourth Season (103-92-21)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Tulsa (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames

AHL Affiliate: Stockton Heat

2018-19 in review

Record: 36-30-6, 78 points

Division Finish: 4th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 13th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.25 (T10th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.17 (15th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.6% (14th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (T22nd)

RAPID CITY RUSH

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Arena (Capacity): Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (5,119)

Coach: Daniel Tetrault, Third Season (55-74-15)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Arizona Coyotes

AHL Affiliate: Tucson Roadrunners

2018-19 in review

Record: 30-33-9, 69 points

Division Finish: 6th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 24th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.33 (27th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.13 (13th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.5% (24th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.0% (T15th)

TULSA OILERS

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)

Coach: Rob Murray, Third Season with Tulsa, Ninth Season in ECHL (304-203-68)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Toledo (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: St. Louis Blues

AHL Affiliate: San Antonio Rampage

2018-19 in review

Record: 42-24-6, 90 points

Division Finish: 1st, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 4th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.28 (9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.75 (3rd)

Power Play (Rank): 15.9% (19th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.8% (14th)

UTAH GRIZZLIES

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)

Coach: Tim Branham, Seventh Season (215-162-54)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Idaho (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche

AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles

2018-19 in review

Record: 37-26-9, 83 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 9th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.22 (14th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.03 (9th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.8% (3rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.3% (8th)

WICHITA THUNDER

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)

Coach: Bruce Ramsay, First Season with Wichita, Second Season in ECHL (37-29-6)

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers

AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors

2018-19 in review

Record: 29-31-12, 70 points

Division Finish: 5th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.11 (18th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.49 (23rd)

Power Play (Rank): 24.2% (1st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.0% (20th)

