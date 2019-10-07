Solar Bears Announce Two Roster Moves
October 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has made the following adjustments to its training camp roster:
Forward Mathieu Foget has been traded to the Brampton Beast in exchange for future considerations
Defenseman Kyle Thacker has been released from his tryout agreement
Orlando's training camp roster now sits at 26 players:
Forwards:
Tyler Bird
Dylan Fitze
Jake Jackson [R, TO]
Ivan Kosorenkov [AHL-SJ]
Tristin Langan [R, AHL-SJ]
Chris LeBlanc
Alexey Lipanov [R, NHL-TB]
Jimmy Lodge
Ryan Lohin [R, NHL-TB]
Jake Marchment
Colby McAuley
Pierre-Luc Mercier
Trevor Olson
Brent Pedersen
Jackson Playfair [R]
Marcus Vela [AHL-SJ]
Defensemen:
Taylor Doherty [V]
Cody Donaghey
Alexander Kuqali
Kevin Lohan
Austin McEneny
Mike Monfredo [V]
Matthew Spencer [NHL-TB]
Goaltenders:
Zachary Fucale [AHL-SYR]
Spencer Martin [NHL-TB]
Zach Sawchenko [AHL-SJ]
Key:
[V] = Veteran (Has at least 260 regular season games of professional experience in qualifying leagues as of the start of the 2019-20 season)
[R] = Rookie
[NHL-TB] = NHL Tampa Bay Lightning contract
[AHL-SYR] = AHL Syracuse Crunch contract
[AHL-SJ] = AHL San Jose Barracuda contract
[TO] = Tryout
The Solar Bears will continue to hold on-ice practice sessions this week at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den at 10 a.m. each morning. All practice sessions are open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2019
- Solar Bears Announce Two Roster Moves - Orlando Solar Bears
- Dale Arnold Returns for "New England Sports Night" October 25 - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Make Trade with Royals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Weekly - October 7, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Grizzlies Look to Opening Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL's 32nd Season Opens on Friday - ECHL
- Support the Gladiators Foundation - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Add Adams-Moisan to Roster - Maine Mariners
- Veteran AHL Forward Felix Girard Joins Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.