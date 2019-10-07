Solar Bears Announce Two Roster Moves

October 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has made the following adjustments to its training camp roster:

Forward Mathieu Foget has been traded to the Brampton Beast in exchange for future considerations

Defenseman Kyle Thacker has been released from his tryout agreement

Orlando's training camp roster now sits at 26 players:

Forwards:

Tyler Bird

Dylan Fitze

Jake Jackson [R, TO]

Ivan Kosorenkov [AHL-SJ]

Tristin Langan [R, AHL-SJ]

Chris LeBlanc

Alexey Lipanov [R, NHL-TB]

Jimmy Lodge

Ryan Lohin [R, NHL-TB]

Jake Marchment

Colby McAuley

Pierre-Luc Mercier

Trevor Olson

Brent Pedersen

Jackson Playfair [R]

Marcus Vela [AHL-SJ]

Defensemen:

Taylor Doherty [V]

Cody Donaghey

Alexander Kuqali

Kevin Lohan

Austin McEneny

Mike Monfredo [V]

Matthew Spencer [NHL-TB]

Goaltenders:

Zachary Fucale [AHL-SYR]

Spencer Martin [NHL-TB]

Zach Sawchenko [AHL-SJ]

Key:

[V] = Veteran (Has at least 260 regular season games of professional experience in qualifying leagues as of the start of the 2019-20 season)

[R] = Rookie

[NHL-TB] = NHL Tampa Bay Lightning contract

[AHL-SYR] = AHL Syracuse Crunch contract

[AHL-SJ] = AHL San Jose Barracuda contract

[TO] = Tryout

The Solar Bears will continue to hold on-ice practice sessions this week at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den at 10 a.m. each morning. All practice sessions are open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.