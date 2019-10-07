Thunder Adds Forward Robbie Payne

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Robbie Payne for the 2019-20 season.

Payne joins the Thunder following his first full season as a pro where he played in 29 games (2 goals, 4 assists) with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League and 13 games (6 goals, 6 assists) for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. The Gaylord, MI native joined Texas in 2017-18 after his senior season with the Northern Michigan University Wildcats.

Payne notched 94 points (54 goals, 40 assists) in his 158-game collegiate career with the Wildcats and was named team captain for his final season. Prior to his college years, the 26-year-old played one season in the United States Hockey League for the Tri-City Storm and Chicago Steel.

In 2011-12, Payne joined the Kalamazoo Jr. K-Wings in the North American Hockey League and suited up for 116 games over the course of two seasons. The 5'11, 194-pound forward put up 119 points (55 goals, 64, assists) and was a +20.

"Robbie is going to be a real asset for us this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "He got plenty of AHL experience right out of college and he knows the ECHL a bit, too. We are hoping that he can fit in right away and make an impact for us."

