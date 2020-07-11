Stingers Sweep Rox with Win Saturday Night

(Willmar, M.N)- Despite an hours long rain delay that cancelled game one of what was supposed to be a doubleheader, the Stingers made the most of their Saturday by defeating St. Cloud 5-2 to earn a sweep.

The Stingers' 1:05 Saturday matchup was cancelled due to torrential rain in Willmar, but the home team rallied for the evening contest to pick up their sixth win of the season.

On back-to-back nights it was a stupendous pitching performance from the Willmar starter. Jacob Webb out of Miami (OH) pitched a solid six innings, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out three. It marks two straight games a Stingers starter has pitched six innings.

The run support came primarily off the bat of Griffin Cheney. The Willmar second baseman drove in four of the Stingers' five runs, including a bases-clearing 3-RBI double in the fifth. Overall Cheney went 2-3 from the plate, walking once as well.

Jaxon Hallmark had another good hitting night going a perfect 3-3 from the plate with three singles and two runs scored. The only other RBI for Willmar came courtesy of Jayson Newman, who's RBI single in the eight marked his team-high ninth RBI of the season.

Gavin Gorrell pitched a strong two innings of relief for Webb, before giving way to Kyle Scott who struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Webb picks up his first win of the season while Trevor Koenig was saddled with the loss.

Quick turnaround for Willmar as they head to Waterloo for a two-game set with the game tomorrow set for 2:05.

