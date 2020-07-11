Wisconsin Rapids Thrills Crowd in 6-5 Win

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters took to the skies for three home runs to secure their eighth win in 2020. Jack-Thomas Wold, Jake Dunham and Hank Zeisler were the three Rafters to homer in the 6-5 comeback win.

The Rafters fell behind early. The Booyah got one run in the second and then one run in the third to go up 2-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Dunham lined a ball to deep left field for a solo home run to pull the Rafters within one.

Green Bay scored another run in the top of the sixth, but the Rafters responded. Wold hit a towering fly ball with two outs, clearing the fence for his league-leading third home run.

The Rafters were not finished. Zeisler came in the game to pinch-hit with Kyle Teel and Ryan Walstad on base in the bottom of the seventh. Zeisler delivered with a three-run home run and the Rafters took the lead 5-3.

The Booyah got two more runs in the eighth, but Craig Noto turned to closer Brayden Bonner with two runners on and no outs. Bonner held the go-ahead run at third with two strikeouts and a groundout.

After a Christian Sepulveda single and steal, the Rafters retook the lead with another RBI from Dunham, this time on a well-struck single up the middle. Bonner closed the door with a scoreless ninth and the Rafters improved to 8-3. The Booyah fell below .500 again at 5-6 with the loss.

Tomorrow, the Rafters play game two of the three-game homestand against the Booyah at 1:05pm. Coverage begins at 12:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 1:00pm on Northwoods League TV

