Loggers Come up Clutch Late in 6-3 Win over Woodchucks

July 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





WAUSAU, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in both the eighth and ninth inning to topple the Wisconsin Woodchucks 6-3 on Friday night at Athletic Park.

Luke Brown (Louisville) plated Andrew Meggs (Creighton) to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth, then Kobe Kato (Arizona) followed with a RBI double to left field to give the Loggers (5-5) a late 4-2 advantage. After the Woodchucks got a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning, Colin Burgess (South Carolina) added some insurance with a two-run single in the ninth, providing more than enough cushion for reliever Jared Freilich (Penn State) to close out the win for La Crosse.

Burgess and Austin Murr (NC State) each tallied three hits for the Loggers. Murr extened his hitting streak to nine games, raising his average to .371.

Frelich (1-0) earned the win for the Loggers, allowing one run and two hits over three innings. Logan Vanwey (Missouri Southern State) had a spectacular debut for La Crosse, allowing no hits and striking out six over two innings pitched, earning Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors.

The Loggers return to action on Saturday, starting a two-game set in Fond du Lac against the Dock Spiders.

