Moose Get Revenge

The Flickertails came into Saturday with a perfect 6-0 record on weekend double-headers. And while the Bull Moose have struggled so far in 2020 and couldn't complete the late game comeback in game one, Bismarck was able to unload with an 11-run 8th inning to defeat the Flickertails, 12-3.

Mandan snuck out of the early game with a 5-4 win over the Bull Moose, stranding two runners runners in the bottom of the ninth. It was a gut punch for the Bull Moose who had just lost their 10th straight game, falling to 2-15.

Things looked bleak for Bismarck early on in the second game, presented by KFYR TV, as they went down early on a three-run home run from Jeff Elkins. It wouldn't be until the bottom of the 8th when they every batter in the Bull Moose lineup would come into score before the Flickertails recorded an out in the inning.

The tying run crossed when Jake Shier was walked in by Connor Langreder, game two's losing pitcher. Another run would come across on a walk before Ethan Kleinheider singled in two runs, part of his three hits on the night. One batter later, Lorenzo Debrecht would single in two more runs. Debrecht also had three hits on the night to lead the Bull Moose.

"You just knew something was finally going our way, the way we've been hitting lately," Bull Moose assistant coach Joey Cooper said. "Some of our pitchers had the best stuff they've had all year tonight."

Langreder wouldn't record an out before he was pulled for David Wylie, who eventually would get the final three outs.

For the Bull Moose, Jake Snyder would earn his second win of the season on the hill and Nate Boyle came in and shut the door for Bismarck.

Peter Serruto broke out for three RBIs as it seems he has worked through his early season struggles, something his coach says his team has bought into.

"The last few games our team has really brought the energy and attitude they needed to bring to earn the win," Bismarck head coach Mitch Gallagher said. "Baseball is such a give-and-take sport that we knew we were right on the cusp of a big game, and hopefully this gets us rolling."

Gunnar Boehm started on the hill for the Bull Moose and turned in six strong innings, earning the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch, hitting 91 mph on the radar gun tonight.

The Flickertails, despite one rough inning, turned in solid performances in both games. A spectacular double play from Jackson Loftin, on a diving stop and flip to Cam Sibley earned them the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

It's the first time the Bull Moose beat the Flickertails in 2020 and the first time Mandan has lost on Saturday this year - they played in all four doubleheaders so far.

The Bull Moose will look to ride the momentum into Sunday against the Larks with a 12:35 p.m. start for the final game before a three day off-period for the teams.

