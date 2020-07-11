MoonDogs Complete Comeback in Ninth for First Win of Season

Mankato, Minn. -Â It took until the ninth on Friday night, but the winless Mankato MoonDogs got in the win column, in walkoff fashion, beating the Waterloo Bucks 3-2.

Mason HullÂ was all the talk at Franklin Rogers Park to kick off MoonDogs fans weekends, and it wasn't for good reason until later in the night. A slow start for Hull saw him struggle with three errors in the first inning. However, Hull swallowed his pride the rest of the night and went 3-5 with the game-winning walkoff double in the ninth. The double scoredÂ Zach KokoskaÂ andÂ Max WrightÂ from first and second to give the MoonDogs their first win of the season.

The Bucks capitalized on Hull's errors in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead without registering a hit. A sacrifice fly fromÂ Cameron ThompsonÂ did the job to get one across. Then the Bucks loaded the bases after a final miscue, but MoonDogs starterÂ Shane BarringerÂ escaped the jam surrendering just the one unearned run.

The fifth inning provided Bucks insurance whenÂ Oraj AnuÂ singled to scoreÂ Jalen SmithÂ from second. It upped the Bucks lead to 2-0.

After the seventh inning stretch, the MoonDogs offense came to life. Wright singled to left to drive inÂ Emanuel DeanÂ with the bases loaded and bring Mankato within one, 2-1, through seven at Franklin Rogers Park.

A two-out double fromÂ Michael CurialleÂ set up a chance for the Dogs to tie the game in the eighth. Unfortunately, Mankato couldn't get the clutch hit they'd been waiting games for until the ninth.

The clutch at bat Mankato had sought for the first week and a half came in the ninth. Kokoska led off with a single to right to get things going. Then with two outs, Wright walked to make himself the winning run. Hull came to the plate with vengeance and roped a double off the left-center fence. It was good enough to score Wright from first and the MoonDogs walked it off as 3-2 winners.

The MoonDogs swarmed the field after Friday's walkoff winner, it marked Mankato's first win of the season. (Photo taken by Mansoor Ahmad)

Thomas BrussÂ got the MoonDogs first win of the season. He pitched the eighth inning and struck out two, allowing only a hit. In his first game back at Franklin Rogers Park since last season, Barringer, worked five innings as the starter on Friday. He allowed four hits for two runs (one earned) and walked one. The southpaw retired three Bucks batters on strikes as well.

Shane Barringer made his return to Franklin Rogers Park Friday night. (Photo taken by Mansoor Ahmad)

Bucks closer,Â Christian McGowan, was handed a blown save and loss on Friday night. He came in the game with a one-run save opportunity in the final inning, but only got two outs.

The Mankato MoonDogs (1-6) travel to Waterloo, Iowa, tomorrow to try and sweep the Bucks (6-2) in the final game of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

