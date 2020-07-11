Chucks Drop First of Two against Rockford, 16-2

July 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks lost to the Rockford Rivets on Saturday night, 16-2. The Woodchucks have now fallen behind 3-0 in the season series between the clubs.

The Woodchucks scored both their runs in the early innings. Pablo Ruiz led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple. He came in to score on an RBI groundout from Kyle Hess. In the next inning Adam Frank, who reached on a fielder's choice, was brought home on a Myles Austin run-scoring double. The bats grew quiet for the Chucks after that, collecting just two hits during the rest of the game.

Five pitchers were used in the game for Wisconsin. Connor O'Hara allowed six runs over four innings, and was given the loss. Daniel Baruch then allowed five runs in just 0.2 inning. Austin Syvertson was the third Woodchucks pitcher to work, tossing 2.1 innings of four run ball. Jacob Curry and Chandler Fochs also appeared from the pen, with Fochs retiring all five batters he faced.

Top Performers

Cael Baker was 2-3 with a single, double and walk.

Chandler Fochs pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out one and retiring all five batters he faced.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will complete their four-game home stand tomorrow. Wisconsin will play against Rockford at 1:05. Following Sunday, Wisconsin will be home again on Wednesday night, for a 6:35 game against Green Bay. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

