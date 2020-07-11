Rivets Sweep Rafters for 3rd Straight Win

Both the Rivets and the Rafters were barreling up the ball today in the second game of their two-game series.

It took the Rivets a while to finally get on the board, but when they did there was no shortage of runs.

Heading into the bottom of the 7th, the Rivets were down 2-0 despite making solid contact at the plate.

The red hot Ryan Hampe led off the 7th with a single to give the Rivets a base runner. Next at-bat, Jake Vander Wal, walked leaving the Rivets with two men on.

The next at-bat, Cam McDonald drilled a 2 run double down the right-field line scoring both Hampe and Vander Wal to tie the game at two apiece. Then Justin Conant hits a sac fly, scoring McDonald to give the Rivets their first and final lead of the day.

The runs did not stop there as later in the inning, Jeff Heinrich crushes a 3 run home run right off the center-field batters eye to increase the Rivets lead to four.

Brett Taucher and Nico Rodriguez came in to close the 8th and the 9th and surrendered no more runs to give the Rivets a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Rivets head to Wausa tomorrow to play a two-game series vs the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

