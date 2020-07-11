Bombers Explode for 8 Runs in 4th, Run Away with 11-7 Victory

Kalamazoo, MI- In their fourth matchup of the young Northwoods League Season in Southwest Michigan, the Battle Creek Bombers earned their 4th straight victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers by a final score of 11-7.

The offense got going for the Bombers in the 4th, when Tyler Wardwell (Miami University (OH)) rocked a 2 RBI single, followed by a bases clearing 2 RBI double by Nate Stolze (Miami University (OH)). Josh Swinehart (Western Michigan University) would cap off the scoring for the Bombers in the 4th with a 2 RBI triple in his second at bat of the 4th.

The Growlers got one back in the bottom half of the 4th, when Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) knocked in Trent Quartermaine (Ball State University) on a fielder's choice RBI.

The Bombers struck again in the 5th, when Nate Stolze blasted a 2-run homer over the left field fence.

In the bottom of the 6th, the Growlers got a pair of runs back when Shea Kramer (University of Utah) and Ben Van Cleve came up with RBI's in back-to-back plate appearances.

The Bombers capped off their scoring in the top of the 8th, when Jax Wardwell (Eastern Kentucky University) swiped home following a wild pitch.

The Growlers got a rally going in the 9th, starting with a Brett Barrera (Stanford University) double that brought Jake Topolski (Duke University) around to score. Trent Quartermine would deliver a 2 RBI double to cut the deficit to four runs, but that would cap off the scoring for the home team.

The Growlers and Bombers are back in action for another 7:35 start tomorrow night at Homer Stryker Field.

