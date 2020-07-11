Rox Drop Close Game to Stingers, Return Home on Monday
July 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Willmar, MN - Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) registered three hits at the plate, but St. Cloud (4-5) fell to Willmar (6-2) 5-2 on Saturday.
In the sixth inning, Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) led off the inning with a single to center field. After stealing second base, Jordan Barth (Augustana) scored Finke on a fielder's choice. That cut the Willmar lead to 4-1.
Kodie Kolden (Washington State) drilled a leadoff single to right field in the eighth inning. He finished 2-3 at the plate. After an Andrew Pintar (BYU) single, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) scored Kolden on a ground ball to the right side of the infield to give the Rox their second run of the game.
Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) got the start for St. Cloud and pitched four innings, striking out three batters. Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) threw the fifth inning. Noah Myhre (Minot State) surrendered just one hit and struck out two batters in two innings pitched. Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) hurled the ninth inning for the Rox.
St. Cloud will be off on Sunday. The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Monday, July 13th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.
St. Cloud Rox pitcher Trevor Koenig
